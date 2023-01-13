Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu know more than most about preposterous expectations, and their eye-catching second round meeting at the Australian Open 2023 will be the first time they go head to head on court. Read on to find out how to watch a Gauff vs Raducanu live stream from anywhere now – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis (opens in new tab) absolutely FREE. The match is now underway.

9 HOURS AGO