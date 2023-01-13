Read full article on original website
Sky TV customers just got another streaming service thrown in for free
Sky has added yet another streaming service to its growing roster of free-to-access entertainment apps. Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers in the UK and Ireland can now sign up for Discovery Plus – which usually costs £6.99 per month – as part of their monthly Sky subscription packages at no extra cost.
Gauff vs Raducanu live stream: how to watch Australian Open tennis online from anywhere now
Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu know more than most about preposterous expectations, and their eye-catching second round meeting at the Australian Open 2023 will be the first time they go head to head on court. Read on to find out how to watch a Gauff vs Raducanu live stream from anywhere now – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis (opens in new tab) absolutely FREE. The match is now underway.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less
Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."
On Amazon's secret service: Prime Video loses Bond movies to the new MGM Plus
Amazon has started the roll out of MGM plus – its rebranded version of the Epix streaming platform – and it has big implications for fans of 007. Epix originally came under Amazon’s wing following the online retail giant’s $8.5 billion acquisition of iconic Hollywood studio MGM back in March 2022.
Fire Emblem Engage review - breathes life into old combat
An 11-year-old Cat Bussell has been dragged on a family holiday to Spain. Malaga's sunny vistas and balmy heat are completely wasted on this pasty proto-nerd. She skulks in a darkened room as the struggling air conditioner barely keeps the excessive warmth of the “outdoors” at bay. The room is sticky and unpleasant, but it doesn’t matter because young Cat has Fire Emblem on the Game Boy Advance, and that makes everything alright.
Spyware found stealing Iranian user data via infected VPN installer
Spyware has been discovered stealing Iranian users data via an infected VPN installer, antivirus provider Bitdefender has revealed. The company's joint-research with cybersecurity firm Blackpoint found components of Iranian-made EyeSpy malware to be injected "through Trojanized installers of VPN software (also developed in Iran)." The majority of targets were within...
