Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wortfm.org
Full Hour Cannabis Freestyle with 1neofmani
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with 1neofmani (Breyon Somerville), Tara’s out sick and both guests can’t make the show, so it’s an hour of full power freestyle discussion with 1neofmani on legalizing cannabis, CBD and community!. More on 1neofmani: https://www.facebook.com/1neofmaniOnline and LessWork Local Lifestyle: https://www.facebook.com/WithLessWork. Listen...
wortfm.org
Come to the Folk Ball!
Maybe you’ve been curious about international music, especially Balkan music, and the beat sets your toe tapping — this is your chance to get the rest of your body moving to the beat and music. The Madison Folk Dance group is renewing their Folk Ball on January 27th and 28th, 2023. Organizer Michael Kuharski came into the WORT studios to talk about the program and urge interested people to come — to watch, or try some group dances in a no-pressure gathering. Visit the event’s website for a full schedule of the two-day event. No reservations (or costumes) required, just a desire for fun.
Channel 3000
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's mild January weather unusual, affecting seasonal fun
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin weather in January typically means cold temperatures and snow on the ground, but lately, people may be wondering what season it is. It's an art form that takes time and precision. At the annual Delafield DelaFREEZE Saturday, teacher and ice carver Caleb Kasper said his work depends on one factor: the weather.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
nbc15.com
Bald Eagle watching days take flight in Prairie Du Sac
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s longest-running eagle-watching event took flight on Saturday for its 36th year in Prairie du Sac. Enthusiasts flocked to the Wisconsin River outlook to catch a glimpse of the bird. About 1,000 to 2,000 attendees come to the event every year, according to Jeb Barzen,...
wisportsheroics.com
REPORT: Wisconsin Badgers Hosting Major Four-Star Running Back
The Wisconsin Badgers could be adding yet another weapon to their team. This time it may come in the form of a 2024 four-star running back. The Badgers are reportedly hosting Jordan Marshall, a running back out of Ohio. Wisconsin Badgers Are Hosting Four-Star Running Back Jordan Marshall. According to...
Channel 3000
Chris “Bucky” R. Wieland
January 14, 2023 the world forever became a darker place. A bright light known as Christopher Raymond Wieland, aka “Bucky”, was extinguished far, far too soon. After five years of trying, finally a precious son was born on June 25, 1969 to Raymond and Jean Wieland. Chris was...
offtackleempire.com
Reasonable Takes: Wisconsin Is The New QBU
Oh what a difference one Fall makes. Expectations for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers were somewhat high, emerging as a favorite to win a lackluster West division and get Mollywhopped in Indianapolis. Not enough to spark excitement, just enough to appease the masses for another year. But after a surprise non-conference home loss to Washington St., the wheels began to fall off in what became a tumultuous and rocky campaign for a program known for its consistency and steadiness. Three months later, Wisconsin has essentially, definitely, probably become the new QBU. So how did we get here?
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a central Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
wortfm.org
Samantha Givich Running In Primary Election for District 4
Madison’s fourth alder district, containing the capital square and a large chunk of downtown, has been represented by the same alder since 1995, and hasn’t seen a primary election since 1997. But that all changes this year, as three candidates are running in February’s primary to represent the...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit
If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Columbia Co. after stealing vehicle with sleeping woman inside
It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's...
Comments / 0