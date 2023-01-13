Read full article on original website
Is this a bull run or a bull trap? Watch The Market Report live
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss whether the recent and long-awaited Bitcoin (BTC) price rally is a bull run and the beginning of the next bull market or whether it is just a bull trap and investors should be cautious. We start off this...
Hong Kong investment fund raises $500M to push mass adoption in Web3
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, which has affected many businesses in the greater Web3 space, investments continue pouring into the space. On Jan. 17, Hong Kong-based global asset manager HashKey Capital announced the closing of a $500 million investment round for its FinTech Investment Fund III. According to the company,...
Will Bitcoin price crack $22K? Dollar weakness, Bank of Japan easing boost hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) faced a potentially volatile day on Jan. 18, with multiple macro triggers beginning to unsettle the outlook. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD holding firm above $21,000 on the day. The pair remained cool amid news from Japan, where the central bank — the Bank...
Bitcoin price breakout or bull trap? 5K Twitter users weigh in
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at its highest levels in over two months, but the phrase on every trader’s lips is “bull trap.”. After delivering 25% returns in a single week, BTC/USD remains under suspicion among Bitcoin bear market survivors. Bitcoin bull trap fails to convince. It has been...
Number of devs increased during crypto winter: Electric Capital report
The notion that bear markets are good for builders appears to be true, with the total number of monthly active Web3 developers increasing 5.4% to more than 23,300 over the last 12 months despite a near 70% drop in crypto prices. According to a Jan. 16 report from Electric Capital,...
CBDCs not worth the costs and risks, says former BoE advisor
Central banks worldwide are pushing forward with digital asset projects despite the various crypto industry implosions of the past 12 months. China has rolled out its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to several cities and made it available for use at the Winter Olympics. Many other central banks, including the...
Coinbase stops Japan operations amid trading slump
Despite Bitcoin (BTC) returning to pre-FTX collapse price levels, the contagion still affects the industry, forcing Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange to close operations in Japan. Coinbase officially announced on Jan. 18 that the firm would terminate operations in Japan and conduct a complete review of its business in the country due...
DeFi, DAOs and NFTs: Crypto is redefining how charities raise funds
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) are redefining how charities raise donations and distribute funds to those most in need. Through ever-evolving crypto and blockchain-related technology, crypto philanthropists told Cointelegraph that they’ve witnessed “new wealth distribution mechanisms” never seen before. “Philanthropy has...
Which tokens could FTX dump on the market?
The new management of the bankrupt FTX exchange has identified $5.5 billion in assets that can be used to repay creditors, sparking fears a large swathe of crypto assets could be dumped on markets. On Jan. 17, FTX debtors identified $3.5 billion in crypto assets with $1.6 billion associated with...
Crypto recruitment execs reveal the safest jobs amid layoff season
Despite a wave of heavy crypto layoffs to start the new year, employees in technical and engineering roles, as well as senior management, will likely continue to see “strong demand” for their skills, recruitment professionals believe. It’s been a tough first few weeks of 2023 for crypto businesses...
Japanese regulators want crypto treated like traditional banks
Financial regulators in Japan have urged global regulators to treat crypto the same way as they do banking, calling for tougher rules for the sector. According to the deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, Mamoru Yanase, crypto needs to be controlled. “If you...
Troubled crypto lender Vauld gets extended creditor protection
Embattled crypto lending platform Vauld was granted another period of creditor protection from a Singapore court. The company should come up with a revival plan before Feb. 28. As reported by Bloomberg on Jan. 17, Vauld has been granted more than a month to close its negotiations with one of...
10 practices crypto can borrow from TradFi to better protect customers
Crypto pioneers and decentralized finance companies often talk about their commitment to opening up financial opportunities to underserved populations, but that’s only half the battle in achieving success for this fledgling industry. Global consumers must be confident that the funds they invest with crypto companies are safe, secure and accessible for withdrawal when desired.
Bitcoin could see $25K by March 2023 as US dollar prints ‘death cross’ — Analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) shows the potential of stretching its ongoing price recovery to $25,000 by March, based on a mix of bullish technical and macro indicators. First, Bitcoin's potential to hit $25,000 comes from its exit from a prevailing descending channel range. Notably, BTC’s price broke out of the range late...
Digital Currency Group halts dividends in an effort to preserve liquidity
Venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG) has told shareholders it is halting its quarterly dividend payments until further notice as it attempts to preserve liquidity. According to the letter sent to shareholders on Jan. 17, the firm is focused on “strengthening our balance sheet by reducing operating expenses and...
Scaramucci to invest in crypto firm founded by former FTX US boss
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is investing in a crypto company founded by the former president of FTX US. Scaramucci told Bloomberg in an email that he would be investing his own personal funds to support ex-FTX US president Brett Harrison’s new venture, which was revealed just three weeks after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem explained
The Bitcoin Taproot upgrade unlocked the potential to create DApps on the Bitcoin blockchain, improving the blockchain’s long-term viability by accelerating the DeFi movement on the Bitcoin network. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has experienced tremendous success since 2020, with nearly all of that growth being fueled by Ethereum. Ethereum paved...
Bitcoin price strength intensifies as risk-loving traders bring volume back to the crypto market
The beginning of 2023 has provided Bitcoin (BTC) with bullish indicators and the rally to a year-to-date high at $21,647 has crypto traders hopeful that the worst part of the bear market has ended. The surge effect of BTC’s bullish price action is also carrying over to Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin mining stocks.
CoinFLEX attempts to hose down backlash over proposed new 3AC project
Amid mounting criticism on social media, crypto investment firm CoinFLEX has attempted to clarify its plans to build a new crypto exchange with Three Arrows Capital (3AC). A leaked pitch deck on Jan. 16 revealed it was collaborating with the now-bankrupt hedge fund to build a proposed crypto exchange called “GTX,” which would focus on the trading of claims against bankrupt firms.
‘To the moon’ or ‘total crash’? Bitcoin price hits new 4-month highs
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked higher around the Jan. 17 Wall Street open as nervous analysts waited for further cues. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly touching $21,594 on Bitstamp, marking its highest since Sep. 13. As bullish impulses continued to hit the chart, reactions stayed conservative amid...
