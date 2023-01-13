Read full article on original website
theelectricgf.com
Great Falls mural named among top 100 worldwide
One of the murals installed during last summer’s ArtsFest MONTANA is named in the top 100 murals worldwide for 2022. Street Art Cities named Cobre’s eyes mural at 815 1st Ave. N. Voting is open on the Street Art Cities app to choose the best murals for the...
theelectricgf.com
CCHD reviewing options for smoke shelter regulation enforcement
After settling a lawsuit and investigating a complaint related to smoking and the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act, the Cascade County health board is reviewing their own regulations pertaining to smoking shelters and enforcement. The Montana Legislature amended the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act in 2005 related to smoking. The...
theelectricgf.com
BID seeking walls for 2023 mural festival
The Great Falls Business Improvement District is planning for the fifth annual ArtsFest MONTANA. The 2023 mural festival kicks off Aug. 11 and runs through Aug. 18. ArtsFest was launched in 2019 with the goal of educating artists while installing large-scale murals on buildings in downtown Great Falls. Since its...
theelectricgf.com
MDT seeking comment on road project in Neihart, Monarch
The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface about 25 miles of U.S. Highway 89 through Neihart and Monarch. The project begins just north of Showdown Montana at the Meagher/Cascade County line, about eight miles south of Neihart, and extends north for 25 miles, ending near the intersection of US 89 with Oriet Road (MT 427).
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Ignite 2023; Central Avenue Meats, Enbar, The Block closed for upgrades
Local businesses and organizations gave updates on their projects during Ignite, hosted by the Great Falls Development Authority on Jan. 13. Montana Specialty Mills announced their expansion project to improve the facility’s production capabilities through new, quality equipment and other upgrades, according to Dave Loboy, company president. Pasta Montana...
theelectricgf.com
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state
Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
theelectricgf.com
City Commission to consider $11 million water treatment plant project contract
City Commissioners will consider awarding a $11 million contract to Sletten Construction Company for the water treatment plant solids mitigation project during their Jan. 17 meeting. Staff is recommending approval of the contract, along with a separate contract for a $546,700 professional services agreement to Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services,...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
montanarightnow.com
C-130's getting upgrades at the Montana Air National Guard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Back in October, the Air Force grounded nearly all of it's C-130 Hercules Aircrafts due to problems with their propeller barrels; this included the C-130's at the Montana Air National Guard. But this month, the Montana Air National Guard is getting updates to the planes, and...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
ecitybeat.com
Good News And Bad News, Great Falls: Building Permits Up, Crime Up
Well, Great Falls friends and neighbors, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news. According to a recent analysis by the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development Department new construction and building permits are not just on an upward trend over the past year, they’re up by a lot.
theelectricgf.com
Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls
A Spokane, Wash., man admitted to trafficking charges Jan. 11 after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in federal...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Flathead Beacon
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
406mtsports.com
2009 world champion Jesse Kruse wins saddle bronc title at Montana Circuit Finals
GREAT FALLS — The rodeo lifestyle is all encompassing, taking families on a zig-zag pattern across the country. It provides unique memories, watching children grow up in the backdrop of their parents' careers. Saddle bronc rider Jesse Kruse, father of three, knows all too well. On a night he...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls man charged with deliberate homicide after calling 911 to report body found in his yard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body in his yard. An affidavit details how on Jan. 5, Raymond Durham called 9-1-1, reporting that people were fighting outside his residence on 2nd Ave. South.
