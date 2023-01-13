ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

theelectricgf.com

Great Falls mural named among top 100 worldwide

One of the murals installed during last summer’s ArtsFest MONTANA is named in the top 100 murals worldwide for 2022. Street Art Cities named Cobre’s eyes mural at 815 1st Ave. N. Voting is open on the Street Art Cities app to choose the best murals for the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

CCHD reviewing options for smoke shelter regulation enforcement

After settling a lawsuit and investigating a complaint related to smoking and the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act, the Cascade County health board is reviewing their own regulations pertaining to smoking shelters and enforcement. The Montana Legislature amended the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act in 2005 related to smoking. The...
theelectricgf.com

BID seeking walls for 2023 mural festival

The Great Falls Business Improvement District is planning for the fifth annual ArtsFest MONTANA. The 2023 mural festival kicks off Aug. 11 and runs through Aug. 18. ArtsFest was launched in 2019 with the goal of educating artists while installing large-scale murals on buildings in downtown Great Falls. Since its...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

MDT seeking comment on road project in Neihart, Monarch

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface about 25 miles of U.S. Highway 89 through Neihart and Monarch. The project begins just north of Showdown Montana at the Meagher/Cascade County line, about eight miles south of Neihart, and extends north for 25 miles, ending near the intersection of US 89 with Oriet Road (MT 427).
NEIHART, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Ignite 2023; Central Avenue Meats, Enbar, The Block closed for upgrades

Local businesses and organizations gave updates on their projects during Ignite, hosted by the Great Falls Development Authority on Jan. 13. Montana Specialty Mills announced their expansion project to improve the facility’s production capabilities through new, quality equipment and other upgrades, according to Dave Loboy, company president. Pasta Montana...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state

Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City Commission to consider $11 million water treatment plant project contract

City Commissioners will consider awarding a $11 million contract to Sletten Construction Company for the water treatment plant solids mitigation project during their Jan. 17 meeting. Staff is recommending approval of the contract, along with a separate contract for a $546,700 professional services agreement to Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services,...
94.9 KYSS FM

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

C-130's getting upgrades at the Montana Air National Guard

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Back in October, the Air Force grounded nearly all of it's C-130 Hercules Aircrafts due to problems with their propeller barrels; this included the C-130's at the Montana Air National Guard. But this month, the Montana Air National Guard is getting updates to the planes, and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

Good News And Bad News, Great Falls: Building Permits Up, Crime Up

Well, Great Falls friends and neighbors, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news. According to a recent analysis by the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development Department new construction and building permits are not just on an upward trend over the past year, they’re up by a lot.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls

A Spokane, Wash., man admitted to trafficking charges Jan. 11 after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in federal...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases

Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
