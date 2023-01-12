ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
CNET

Ever Actually Cleaned Your Keurig? You Really Should

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (By the way, if you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
New York Post

Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco’s ‘disgusting’ rotisserie chicken

David Chang, the celebrity chef who founded the Michelin-starred Momofuku restaurant, isn’t a big fan of Costco’s rotisserie chicken. “I got a hot take,” Chang said during this week’s edition of “The David Chang Show” podcast. “I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken,” he said. “They’re not good. They’re not seasoned.”  Chang continued: “The reason why it’s important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold — and it’s gotta taste good cold.” “And there’s something about all the nitrates and all the crap they pump into that chicken that makes that chicken breast even more...
freightwaves.com

The Stockout: Are consumers really getting too cheap to buy good beer?

Deceleration in Constellation Brands’ shipment growth and disappointing margin outlook. Constellation Brands, the owner of the Corona and Modelo beer brands and various wine and spirits brands, such as Svedka Vodka, was among the first CPG companies to report earnings in the new year and it proved to be a controversial quarter. Shares declined 10% after it reported last Thursday, which was the biggest one-day decline since March 2020.
Happi

Touchland’s Power Mist Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers Stocked at Sephora Endcaps

Touchland, a fast-growing personal care brand, will now be displayed in dedicated Beauty on the Fly endcaps in all Sephora locations through the end of February. The brand, known for its Power Mist Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers, consistently outperformed sale forecasts at Sephora. Touchland says its revenue is projected to grow 200% this year compared with 2022, fueled by its recent performance, soon-to-be announced retail expansions, growing roster of design and beauty awards, a fast-growing social media following and collaborations with Disney and Smiley.
salestechstar.com

Acosta’s 2023 Predictions Highlight Opportunities, Challenges for Brands and Retailers

Combination of Economic, Social and Cultural Influences Shaping Consumer Mindset and Purchase Decisions. Acosta, a trusted national sales and marketing services provider recognized for its rich shopper insights, has announced its 2023 predictions, identifying several opportunities and challenges for brands and retailers as they navigate a dynamic and uncertain consumer marketplace.

