Highline Public Schools announces 4 school moves for Fall 2023

Highline Public Schools this week announced four school moves for September, 2023, which will support new construction and site upgrades.

Tyee High School students will join Maritime High School students at the Olympic Interim Site for two years during the construction of a new Tyee. The Interim Site is often used for students as schools are rebuilt or remodeled.

Highline Virtual Academy, Highline Virtual Elementary School and New Start High School will relocate to the former Southern Heights Elementary building.

“These changes will support our new construction project at Tyee High School and serve the various needs of learners at four of our innovative and alternative schools in the longer term,” said Scott Logan, Highline’s Chief of Operations.

Currently, teachers from both online schools teach from classrooms at Olympic, and use building space for student and family in-person events and meetings.

New Start High School will relocate to a portion of the Southern Heights site to provide improved accommodations for New Start students and staff. The volunteer-led community garden hosted at the existing New Start site (also referred to as the Salmon Creek site) will remain there.

Southern Heights Elementary School closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year due to shrinking enrollment. Southern Heights is in the best condition of the surplus district sites available for school relocation. The 2022 bond includes some funding for critical needs and site improvements, including providing space for Highline’s virtual schools.

Maritime High School will continue at the Olympic Interim site and share the space with Tyee High School. The Olympic Interim site previously housed all of Highline High School and will have enough space to accommodate the current enrollment of both Maritime and Tyee. An ongoing, long-term effort to locate a new space for Maritime High School will continue, led by Maritime partner organizations and school sponsors.

More information is available on Highline’s website.