westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Collision with deer sends 28-year-old Graves County man to hospital with serious leg injuries
MAYFIELD — A 28-year-old Graves County man had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital following a collision with a deer on Tuesday, deputies say. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Casey Dunaway was driving northbound on KY 303 Tuesday evening when a deer crossed his path and he was unable to avoid hitting it.
kbsi23.com
Metropolis Police chief investigating thefts from vehicles
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – The Metropolis Police Department is investigating after a person accused of stealing items out of vehicles was arrested. Some items have been recovered. Police Chief Masse asks anyone who was the victim of an auto burglary and had item take to make a report with...
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs in his truck. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Dylan Hobbs, 35 of Brookport, on Cairo Road on Monday, January 16. During the traffic stop, deputies said a K-9...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
KFVS12
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lieutenant to talk Fentanyl, shed light on opioid epidemic at free-to-attend presentation
PADUCAH — A lot has changed since Lieutenant Dean Patterson was appointed a Kentucky State Police trooper in 2004. According to a release from the McCracken County Public Library, Patterson has seen powerful new street drugs flooding local communities — including Fentanyl. The drugs are more potent -...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fish from freshwater sources in Local 6 area could contain chemicals linked to adverse health effects
WICKLIFFE, KY — You could be eating fishing contaminated with dangerous toxins. That's according to a report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says people could be eating a potentially significant source of perflourinated compounds, or PFOS, from freshwater fish from across the United States. PFOS refers...
westkentuckystar.com
Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges
A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
wpsdlocal6.com
'The commission simply is not willing to give up any of the ground we have gained,' Paducah City Commissioners explain decision to remove David Guess
PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess has been removed from office. Paducah city leaders voted unanimously to remove Guess after he sent a text message to the city's deputy fire chief that included messages with racist connotations. On Nov. 8 — Election Day for the 2022 general election...
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission votes unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess
BREAKING UPDATE: Paducah City Commission members have voted unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess from the city commission. The vote follows a hearing held Tuesday evening regarding an allegation of misconduct against Commissioner David Guess stemming from text messages with racist connotations Guess sent a city employee on Election Day about a city commission candidate.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 01/18/2022
PADUCAH — Local 6 is keeping an eye on stormy weather making its way through our region this afternoon and evening from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. There's potential for isolated severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts and a low risk for a brief spin-up tornado or two.
