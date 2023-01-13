ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

Always Do the Math Before Taking a Car Dealership's Loan Offer

There are some signs that the 2023 car market will be an improvement over last year. While you don’t want to get too excited yet, some automakers are bringing back rebates and special finance offers to help move inventory. However, it’s critical that you run the math before jumping on any “special” loan offers.
Jalopnik

Owner Auctions 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, Reportedly Loses Thousands of Dollars

One of the biggest downsides of all the great cars coming out in the last few years is the opportunists trying to make a quick buck. Instead of enjoying these vehicles they’re hopping on Bring a Trailer or Cars & Bids to flip these things. One 2023 Toyota GR Corolla buyer found out the hard way, paying a substantial dealer markup, flipped it on the Cars & Bids auction site, and ended up selling it at a loss, Carscoops reports.
Jalopnik

One-Fifth of All New Car Loans Are 84 Months or Longer

More people are taking on 84-month auto loans when it comes time to finance new and used cars. By the end of 2022, consumer credit agency Experian found that 84-month loans were underwriting nearly one-fifth of all new-vehicle purchases and 11 percent of used-vehicle purchases, according to Automotive News. The...
Jalopnik

Ford Doesn't Want to Drag Out its European EV Partnership With Volkswagen

Ford and Volkswagen’s many fruitful years of partnership already appear to be winding down, the class action trial over Elon Musk’s infamous tweet kicks off today and Renault and Nissan continue to go through it. All that and more in this Tuesday edition of The Morning Shift for January 17, 2023.
Jalopnik

The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is for Rich Buyers Who Don't Do Track Days

Last week, I flew to Detroit to get a sneak peek at the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid Corvette and the first all-wheel-drive vehicle to wear the Corvette badge. Chevy says the E-Ray, which made its official debut today, is the quickest-accelerating Corvette in history, ripping from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. But the hybrid Vette wasn’t designed to be a track monster. In fact, it’s basically intended to prevent people from wandering into a dealer and buying a Z06 they can’t really use.
Jalopnik

Tesla Cybertruck Will Come With Some Kind of Stainless Steel Scratch Remover

If you weren’t aware, the extremely real Tesla Cybertruck was designed with inspiration from the DeLorean DMC-12. That means hard edges, angles, and —most importantly — that smooth, unpainted stainless steel finish. But as anyone who’s ever owned a stainless steel fridge knows, that stuff is fragile....
Jalopnik

Why the Hybrid 2024 Corvette E-Ray Doesn't Have a Charging Port

The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray achieves a lot of Corvette firsts. It’s the first hybrid Corvette, and the first with all-wheel drive. It’s got a lithium-ion battery tucked between the seats. It even offers Stealth Mode for silent all-electric propulsion, so you don’t wake the neighbors with that 6.2-liter small-block V8. But there’s one thing the E-Ray doesn’t have: A charging port. So why didn’t Chevy make the first hybrid Corvette a plug-in?
Jalopnik

The 1992 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Was a Poor Attempt at European Luxury

1992. It was such a strange time for the world. America’s greatest adversary. Jeffrey Dahmer went to jail (and Ryan Murphy made a ton of money 30 years later because of it), and we elected a saxophone as president. It was also a strange time for cars – especially American cars.
Jalopnik

What's the Red Flag That Always Stops You From Buying a Car?

We’ve all been there. You’re shopping for your next car, and you spot a great listing, but something seems a little bit off. The Craigslist ad looks great, the photos all show a car in seemingly excellent working order, but there’s a nagging feeling in the back of your mind that you just can’t seem to get rid of. Something’s wrong.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy