Yellow Jackets take down AC Flora to move to 3-0 in the region! Madden Collins led the way with 21 points and 4 assists. TeAndre Summons tallied 16 points and 5 steals, and Jonathon White added 12 points and 5 assists. Irmo is playing in the MLK Bash today at Eau Claire High School at 1:30pm vs Sumter. Good luck Jackets! Irmo moves to 16-2 on the season.

IRMO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO