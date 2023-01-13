Read full article on original website
Related
Are Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart From The Chainsmokers Dating?
According to Us Weekly, Selena and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are dating following the DJ's breakup with Eve Jobs. "They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs. "[They're] very casual and low-key," a source allegedly told the outlet. Apparently, Selena, 30, and Drew,...
Why Does Everyone Suddenly Hate Mindy Kaling?
Mindy Kaling has become quite the polarizing figure as of late. The Emmy-nominated star, writer and producer of The Office has received a flurry of backlash online lately, and it seems her bungled adaptation of the Scooby-Doo gang for HBO Max cartoon Velma is just the tip of the controversy iceberg.
Here’s Why Kristen Bell Is ‘Jealous’ of Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell has apparently been harboring some secret feelings of jealousy toward fellow actor Anna Kendrick — at least according to the Frozen star's husband, comedian and podcast host Dax Shepard. During a recent episode Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed his wife's envy to their...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0