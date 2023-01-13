ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

fearthestingihs.org

Boys Varsity Basketball beats AC Flora

Yellow Jackets take down AC Flora to move to 3-0 in the region! Madden Collins led the way with 21 points and 4 assists. TeAndre Summons tallied 16 points and 5 steals, and Jonathon White added 12 points and 5 assists. Irmo is playing in the MLK Bash today at Eau Claire High School at 1:30pm vs Sumter. Good luck Jackets! Irmo moves to 16-2 on the season.
IRMO, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
247Sports

Four-star CB includes Gamecocks in top six

Jayden Lewis announced a top six on Monday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Lewis, a four-star from Anniston (Ala.) High School, also listed Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. According to the 247Sports Composite, Lewis is the No. 25-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024. South...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk

SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
SUMTER, SC
Centre Daily

USC topples No. 2 Stanford, its first vs Cardinal since 2014

Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford. Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as the Trojans set the tone with their defense and held on late to end a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal, who had won 51 straight against unranked opponents.
STANFORD, CA
WRDW-TV

‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

I-20 reopened after crash near state line

#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina pipeline to the NWSL continues

South Carolina women’s soccer defender Jyllissa Harris was taken 22nd overall with the 10th pick in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft Thursday night by the Houston Dash. Harris becomes the fourth Gamecock to be taken in the NWSL Draft, and the first second-round...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

