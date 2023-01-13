Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
fearthestingihs.org
Boys Varsity Basketball beats AC Flora
Yellow Jackets take down AC Flora to move to 3-0 in the region! Madden Collins led the way with 21 points and 4 assists. TeAndre Summons tallied 16 points and 5 steals, and Jonathon White added 12 points and 5 assists. Irmo is playing in the MLK Bash today at Eau Claire High School at 1:30pm vs Sumter. Good luck Jackets! Irmo moves to 16-2 on the season.
wfxg.com
Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
WIS-TV
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals, legacy & recruitment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Teddius Williams, VP...
South Carolina Hosts ACC Target Ahead of Transfer Deadline
Florida State transfer wide receiver Malik McClain visited South Carolina over the weekend, and the Gamecocks are positioned well in his recruitment.
Four-star CB includes Gamecocks in top six
Jayden Lewis announced a top six on Monday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Lewis, a four-star from Anniston (Ala.) High School, also listed Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. According to the 247Sports Composite, Lewis is the No. 25-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024. South...
'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
Mario Anderson Jr. has Potential to be Gamecocks Lead Rusher
With the running back room depleted, South Carolina had to make moves in the portal. New addition Mario Anderson Jr. could be a hidden gem for the Gamecocks' offense.
cn2.com
Parents Urged to be on the Lookout After School District Finds Man in Baseball Field Bathroom
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District is urging parents to report any suspicious behavior following an incident taking place Yesterday at Indian Land Elementary School. In a Facebook post made by the District, officials detail the incident saying it occurred when a female bus driver stopped...
WIS-TV
Police say drone assisted capture of barricaded suspect in West Columbia hotel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The West Columbia Police Department reports a drone from SLED helped officers capture a suspect who was barricaded in a West Columbia hotel. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police held a press conference regarding the suspect who barricaded themselves in a West Columbia hotel. The West Columbia Police...
Centre Daily
USC topples No. 2 Stanford, its first vs Cardinal since 2014
Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford. Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as the Trojans set the tone with their defense and held on late to end a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal, who had won 51 straight against unranked opponents.
WRDW-TV
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
WIS-TV
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
I-20 reopened after crash near state line
#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina pipeline to the NWSL continues
South Carolina women’s soccer defender Jyllissa Harris was taken 22nd overall with the 10th pick in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft Thursday night by the Houston Dash. Harris becomes the fourth Gamecock to be taken in the NWSL Draft, and the first second-round...
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
Comments / 0