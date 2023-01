NC State will start its 2023 home schedule with a matchup against Notre Dame— a program that just wrapped up a 9-4 record after a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl and will likely begin the fall as a top-25 team. This was the most likely scenario for the first game in Carter-Finley Stadium this year, as The Wolfpacker’s Matt Carter detailed last week.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO