4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, Florida
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
Fun Free Activities for Adults and Seniors in Lake County, Florida
My Facebook and social media searches have pointed me toward today's article. I saw a post from someone trying to come up with ideas for things for her mother to do so she won't be so lonely. It turns out, Lake County, Florida has plenty of activities for adults and seniors! The Lake County Library System has a full schedule with plenty of free activities for people of all ages. Let's take a look at some of the possibilities!
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida
Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Animal Shelter, 12280 County Rd 448 in Tavares. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter or call (352) 343-9688. Tilda. 5 year old brown brindle and white American Staff Boxer mix. Tilda is estimated to...
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Golden Triangle Rotary to Dedicate Rotary Clock in Eustis
The Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle will culminate the celebration of its first 100 years of community service with a ceremony dedicating a 10-foot Rotary Clock on Saturday, January 28, at 5 p.m. at 250 Ferran Park along the Eustis waterfront. Local elected officials and regional Rotary dignitaries plan to attend the dedication. The Eustis High School Band will provide the entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
villages-news.com
Fight over seat at popular restaurant ends with Villager behind bars
A fight over a seat at a popular restaurant ended with a Villager behind bars. The altercation took place at about 7 p.m. Friday at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, took a seat at the outside bar at the...
wogx.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
Villages Daily Sun
Annual Mardi Gras festivities kick off in Leesburg
The Leesburg Partnership has brought the feeling of Mardi Gras a little closer to home for over 20 years. The celebration is a fundraising opportunity for small businesses and groups in Leesburg. Leesburg Partnership began the Mardi Gras festivities Thursday evening with a kickoff party at the Venetian Center. Joanie...
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
villages-news.com
Spanish Springs window smashing suspect strikes again at Wawa
A suspect arrested late last year after a window smashing spree at Spanish Springs has apparently struck again at a local Wawa. A man was sitting in his black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Wawa at 13535 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when he was surprised by a “loud noise” from the back of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man discovered a whole window had been shattered at the rear of his vehicle.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
villages-news.com
Stonecrester arrested after found by EMS sleeping in his Volvo
A Stonecrester was arrested after he was found by Marion County Fire Rescue sleeping in his Volvo. EMS personnel were conducting a well being check at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of SE 120th Court within the gated community in Summerfield when they found 62-year-old Thomas John Siculan sleeping in his silver 2004 Volvo sedan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus, Ohio native admitted to a paramedic that he’d had “lots of drinks.”
COPS CORNER: A lot of green
COPS CORNER: A lot of green
Marijuana possession, 20g or more. While Flagler County Sheriff Office deputies were serving a warrant, they found around two pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag. The officers were allowed access to the home by the man's grandmother, who showed them to her adult grandson's room where she thought he was. He was not there, but a duffel bag was; without prompting from the officers, the grandmother opened the bag to find the marijuana — around $3,000 in street value, according to the arrest report.
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
