CNET
Secure Your Space and Save $280 on This Arlo Pro 4 Security Camera Bundle
It's important for your own peace of mind to feel that your property is safe and secure, whether you're home or away. Security cameras can help you rest a little easier, allowing you to check in whenever you want, wherever you are. The Arlo Pro 4 earned a spot on...
CNET
Best Buy Is Slashing 2022 iPad Air Prices by $99 for a Limited Time
Apple's iPad lineup continues to dominate the tablet space with several of its latest devices topping our list of the best tablets going into 2023. Whether you want an iPad for serious work or you just need something you can use for general scrolling and streaming when kicking back on the couch, the iPad Air 5 is a solid option. It offers a great balance of power and price with a midsize screen and modern design.
CNET
Apple Unveils Second Gen HomePod Speaker
Apple announced its second generation HomePod speaker on Wednesday, almost two years after it discontinued its first smart speaker, the HomePod. The HomePod is available to order from the Apple Store starting Wednesday, with availability beginning Friday, Feb. 3. Apple has been rumored to be working on a speaker dubbed...
CNET
$25 Is All You Need to Score a Lifetime License for Microsoft Office for Mac
You're probably well versed in the Microsoft Office suite of apps through work or school, but getting full access on your personal computer often means ponying up for a Microsoft 365 subscription. And if you want to avoid signing up for yet another monthly service, the alternative is a pricey lifetime license for your computer at home that could set you back as much as $349.
CNET
Amazon Fire Tablets Are on Sale for as Little as $60 Right Now
Tablets are a great way to get anything computer-related done without the bulkiness of some laptops out there. Even if you just prefer to play games or read books on your tablet, the convenience and ease of use are enough to tempt anyone into investing in a tablet. We're often...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
CNET
Your iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri allows you to do so much with your voice. You can do basic things like make a phone call or get directions, but it can also get more complicated -- maybe you want to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater. And none of this requires the use of your hands.
CNET
Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22: The Big Three Phones of 2022 Compared
The big three flagship phones for 2022 were unveiled across last year, kicking off with Samsung's offering, followed by Apple in September and finally Google. Each of the three phones received good reviews, but figuring out which is right for you can be complicated. The $599 (£599, AU$999) Pixel 7...
CNET
Twitter Is Auctioning a Neon Logo Light and Other Office Goods
Forget eBay. If you're in the market for office furniture, kitchen wares or a slice of social media memorabilia, this sale's for you. Twitter quietly launched an online auction on Tuesday to unload items from its San Francisco headquarters, but the event ends today. Hosted by Heritage Global Partners, the sale includes "surplus corporate assets" like whiteboards, tables, chairs, espresso machines, pizza ovens, bike charging stations and this neon Twitter bird light that has current bids over $35,000. The auction began on Tuesday at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) and ends today at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).
CNET
Microsoft Slashes 10,000 Jobs in Largest Layoff in 8 Years
Microsoft said Wednesday that it is cutting 10,000 jobs as it deals with economic uncertainty and shifts focus to areas of growth, such as artificial intelligence. The cuts, which begin today and will go through March, will impact less than 5% of Microsoft's global workforce, said CEO Satya Nadella in a memo to employees. The tech giant declined to say what roles are being cut, but the layoffs are reportedly impacting its engineering divisions.
CNET
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
CNET
Best Buy Launches Huge 4-Day Tech and Home Sale for MLK Day
While Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a good opportunity to reflect on the struggle for racial justice, major retailers won't let a federal holiday go by without launching a huge sale. MLK Day doesn't bring with it the bargain bonanzas that Memorial Day, Presidents Day and Labor Day do, but it's still a good time to shop for savings on tech, home and fitness gear if you're in the market for some upgrades and Best Buy's latest sale lets you do just that.
CNET
Best Prepaid Phones for 2023
Monthly phone bills can get daunting, especially after a few years as new service fees and other administrative charges are added on when the promotional period expires. If you're looking to save some money on your phone bill, consider a prepaid plan. Prepaid plans often have lower pricing over contract plans, and the best prepaid phone options won't make you compromise on features. The past decade has seen remarkable changes in the world of mobile phones. From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone manufacturers are innovating faster than ever to capitalize on many carriers' unlimited data, unlimited talk and unlimited text offerings.
CNET
Bird Buddy Review: This Smart Bird Feeder IDs Your Backyard Visitors
Throughout the pandemic, bird-watching boomed. So it makes sense that a smart bird feeder has followed. Bird Buddy, which is the most-funded Kickstarter campaign ever in the gadgets category, takes pictures of birds, identifies the species and builds a personal collection for you in its mobile app. Since the product launched in 2020, it's had trouble staying in stock, though feeders are now shipping to people worldwide who backed Bird Buddy's Kickstarter campaign or who preordered.
CNET
Apple Should Bring These Features to the iPhone 15
With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple gave us many of the features we've been waiting for. These include an always-on display and better multitasking thanks to Apple's Dynamic Island. But there are a few ways Apple could take things further with the iPhone 15. For example, the...
CNET
Blur Your House on Google Maps Right Now. Here's Why
In the '90s, my parents would use those Thomas Guides street maps to get us around Los Angeles and neighboring cities. As my dad would drive, my mom would sit in the passenger seat and flip through the spiral-bound book, shouting out where we should turn to reach our destination.
CNET
All the Ways to Take Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11
Having an extra copy of things like plane tickets or receipts for online purchases is a good idea in case a ticket app doesn't work at your gate or you want to return an item. Taking a screenshot is an easy way to ensure you have extra copies of these important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all (or part) of your screen.
CNET
Apple's M2 Pro and Max Repeat a Successful Chip Upgrade Strategy
With its new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, Apple's is repeating a formula that worked well for its earlier M1 designs. By bolting some extra circuitry onto an efficient foundation, Apple can offer a significant upgrade to its new M2-based MacBook Pro laptops without a chip overhaul. Apple introduced...
