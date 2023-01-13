ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana Lady Griz run into buzzsaw in hot-shooting Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — Jaydia Martin banked in a 3-ball and smiled as she hustled back on defense. It was midway through the second period and the Eastern Washington sophomore was on fire, leaving the Montana defense in a quandary with her uncanny consistency. Her 9-for-12 shooting sparked the Eagles to a 23-point halftime lead and the Lady Griz never recovered in an 87-60 loss Thursday night in front of 2,241 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Idaho men start fast, hold off Montana State for first Big Sky win

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team has answers for Isaac Jones. Divant’e Moffitt has left the Bobcats asking questions. Moffitt, a senior guard at Idaho, more than made up for Jones’ quiet night by scoring a season-high 32 points in a 74-70 win over MSU on Monday night in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first Big Sky Conference win of the season for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who dropped the Bobcats to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play.
MOSCOW, ID
KULR8

Montana Grizzlies' Big Sky title hopes take major hit with loss at Eastern Washington

Montana's hopes of winning a Big Sky regular-season title seemed to disappear along with their vanishing offense Monday in Cheney, Washington. The Grizzlies were outscored 7-0 in the final 2:07 after tying the game at 57 in a 64-57 loss to Eastern Washington. It's the second time in three games they were limited to 57 points, their fewest in seven conference games.
CHENEY, WA
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild basketball games imminent

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk Montana and Montana State hoops ahead of the Brawls of the Wild. Flores and Gogola first talk about Monday's games, which every UM/MSU team lost except the MSU women (0:32). Then the 406mtsports.com writers preview Saturday's rivalry games between the Bobcats and Grizzlies in Missoula (19:48).
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy