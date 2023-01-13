Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, QB coach Shane Day
The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day, the team announced Tuesday. Lombardi and Day have been with the team for the last two seasons. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley hired Lombardi in January 2021. Many have criticized Lombardi for failing...
NFL attendance reaches 6-year high in 2022
The NFL experienced a big jump in attendance numbers this season. The average crowd size at an NFL game during the 2022 regular season was 69,442, the highest mark since 2016 and the second-largest figure in the last 19 years, according to an analysis by Sports Business Journal. The league...
Report: Tua expected back as Dolphins' starting QB in 2023
The Miami Dolphins are expected to bring back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as their starter next season, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa has been in concussion protocol since suffering his second concussion of the season in Miami's Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. Medical professionals believe Tagovailoa...
Anthony Lynn appreciates 49ers' resources after stint with Chargers
San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Anthony Lynn is enjoying his time in the Bay Area after a less gratifying tenure as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. "This organization will do whatever it takes to win," Lynn told the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer. "Resources out the (ears). That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it's just like, man, this is what it's supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt."
Sean Payton addresses openings, 'absolutely' would consider joining Texans
Sean Payton candidly addressed the head coach openings around the NFL this year Monday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," saying he'll meet with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers this week. Payton - who's still under contract with the New Orleans Saints - is the most coveted...
Report: Browns set to hire Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, sources told Dianna Russini of ESPN. Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson were reportedly the other top contenders for the job. Schwartz...
Green, Tate suspended for leaving bench during Rockets-Kings altercation
The NBA suspended Houston Rockets wings Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate for one game after they left the bench during Friday's altercation involving teammates Garrison Matthews, Tari Eason, and Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk. Matthews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation and taunting Monk, who was fined $25,000 for...
Report: Sun trading 2021 MVP Jones to Liberty in 3-team blockbuster
The Connecticut Sun are trading Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, to the New York Liberty, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The Dallas Wings are also reportedly part of a three-team deal. The Liberty will receive Jones and Kayla Thornton; the Sun will add Rebecca Allen, Tyasha Harris, and New York's sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft; Dallas will acquire two-time All-Star Natasha Howard and the rights to Crystal Dangerfield, according to Philippou.
Report: Royals want Greinke to accept inexpensive, incentive-laden deal
The Kansas City Royals want to bring Zack Greinke back for his 20th major-league season, but they want to keep costs low if they do it. In order to return to the Royals in 2023, the likely future Hall of Famer would have to sign a deal with a low guaranteed salary and incentives based on innings thresholds, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
