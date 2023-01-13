ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/13/22

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Get the latest Arkansas girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

Another big night of Arkansas girls high school basketball games tip-off Friday with plenty of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Arkansas including live Arkansas high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arkansas girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Arkansas girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Arkansas:

AAA releases 2023 regional/state tournament sites

SBLive Arkansas Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 10)

Arkansas' best high school girls basketball players: Meet the state's top seniors

Vilonia guard Madison Mannion voted SBLive Arkansas high school athlete of the week (Jan. 2-8)

Full girls high school basketball coverage on SBLive Arkansas

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi  We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
IOWA STATE
