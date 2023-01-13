The Houston Texans are dreaming big in the search for their next head coach. In addition to pursuing an array of up-and-coming candidates, the organization announced Monday night that it had completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints coach and 2009 Super Bowl winner Sean Payton. Just a few hours earlier, Payton discussed the Texans job while making an appearance on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd—and made a case for why the opening might be more appealing than it seems on the surface.

