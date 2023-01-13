ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Houston Chronicle

'Absolutely': Why Sean Payton is open to taking Texans HC job

The Houston Texans are dreaming big in the search for their next head coach. In addition to pursuing an array of up-and-coming candidates, the organization announced Monday night that it had completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints coach and 2009 Super Bowl winner Sean Payton. Just a few hours earlier, Payton discussed the Texans job while making an appearance on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd—and made a case for why the opening might be more appealing than it seems on the surface.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
fox56news.com

Chargers Could Face a Dicey Dynamic Trying to Hire Sean Payton

The Rooney Rule will be front and center, and it would not be surprising if Black coaches refuse Chargers’ interview requests unless L.A. publicly proclaims it will not hire the former Saints coach. The Chargers did their best impression of the Chargers this weekend, blowing a 27–0 lead to...
fox56news.com

John Harbaugh Gives Terse Response to Mid-Game Question About QB Play

The Ravens coach was short, sweet and to the point. It's been a trying season for the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore has squandered lead after lead en route to a hard-earned 10–7 record, achieved without the services of quarterback Lamar Jackson for the last five games of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
bvmsports.com

Texans News: Houston Interviews Sean Payton

Filed under: Battle Red Newswire Texans News: Houston Interviews Sean Payton Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. By Jeremy_Brener@JeremyBrener Jan 17, 2023, 6:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Texans…
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texans coaching candidates: Ranking potential interviewees by best fit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Texans have begun to pursue a wide pool of head coaching candidates, requesting or setting up a handful of interviews since Lovie Smith was fired on Jan. 8. It appears the team is keeping its options open,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy