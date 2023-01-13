Read full article on original website
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Houston Chronicle
'Absolutely': Why Sean Payton is open to taking Texans HC job
The Houston Texans are dreaming big in the search for their next head coach. In addition to pursuing an array of up-and-coming candidates, the organization announced Monday night that it had completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints coach and 2009 Super Bowl winner Sean Payton. Just a few hours earlier, Payton discussed the Texans job while making an appearance on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd—and made a case for why the opening might be more appealing than it seems on the surface.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Astros Sign Nine International Free Agents
Houston signed six position players and three pitchers
fox56news.com
Chargers Could Face a Dicey Dynamic Trying to Hire Sean Payton
The Rooney Rule will be front and center, and it would not be surprising if Black coaches refuse Chargers’ interview requests unless L.A. publicly proclaims it will not hire the former Saints coach. The Chargers did their best impression of the Chargers this weekend, blowing a 27–0 lead to...
fox56news.com
John Harbaugh Gives Terse Response to Mid-Game Question About QB Play
The Ravens coach was short, sweet and to the point. It's been a trying season for the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore has squandered lead after lead en route to a hard-earned 10–7 record, achieved without the services of quarterback Lamar Jackson for the last five games of the season.
bvmsports.com
Texans News: Houston Interviews Sean Payton
Filed under: Battle Red Newswire Texans News: Houston Interviews Sean Payton Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. By Jeremy_Brener@JeremyBrener Jan 17, 2023, 6:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Texans…
Houston Chronicle
Texans coaching candidates: Ranking potential interviewees by best fit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Texans have begun to pursue a wide pool of head coaching candidates, requesting or setting up a handful of interviews since Lovie Smith was fired on Jan. 8. It appears the team is keeping its options open,...
