Geauga County, OH

cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor-on-the-Lake police now have sensory kits in their cruisers

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hussman Institute for Autism donated 10 sensory kits to the Mentor-on-the-Lake police department. The kits have been placed in all the cruisers. According to the organization, the sensory kits are helpful when officers are dealing with people with autism during emergencies. The kits include...
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: man fatally shot at Sunoco

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 13009 Buckeye Ave. Police say a man died due to a gunshot wound. No further information is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 13 to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Crystal Torres. Police need your help locating a missing and endangered female, Crystal Torres. She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Cooks: Chopped Superfood Salad from Real Food Remedy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week the team behind Perfectly Imperfect Produce launched a new brand, Real Food Remedy. “We’re taking more of a food as medicine approach, focused on providing the superfoods, the best fruits and vegetables, aimed at helping to treat and manage chronic illness, like diabetes, hypertension, even cancer and high blood pressure,” said Real Food Remedy Founder, Ashley Weingart.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help. The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a...
WADSWORTH, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
NORTH CANTON, OH

