cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern; rain likely tonight
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active week ahead as a parade of storms will track across the country. It’s mainly rounds of rain for our area as we will remain warmer than normal much of this week. High clouds in place today. High temperatures in the 40s. We are tracking...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
cleveland19.com
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
cleveland19.com
Mentor-on-the-Lake police now have sensory kits in their cruisers
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hussman Institute for Autism donated 10 sensory kits to the Mentor-on-the-Lake police department. The kits have been placed in all the cruisers. According to the organization, the sensory kits are helpful when officers are dealing with people with autism during emergencies. The kits include...
cleveland19.com
You can learn Northeast Ohio’s history of anti-slavery activism at Cozad-Bates House
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nestled off Mayfield Road between East 155th Street and Circle Drive is the oldest and only surviving pre-civil war structure in University Circle. The Cozad-Bates House Interpretive Center has a mission to highlight Northeast Ohio’s history as a center of anti-slavery activism. “If we don’t...
cleveland19.com
Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
cleveland19.com
Lorain Port Authority purchasing Midway Mall with help from county commissioners
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Midway Mall in Elyria could soon see a new chapter in its future. The Lorain County Commissioners has agreed to a $13.9 million loan that will allow the Lorain Port Authority to buy the mall. Commissioner David Moore said the goal is to make it more...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: man fatally shot at Sunoco
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 13009 Buckeye Ave. Police say a man died due to a gunshot wound. No further information is...
cleveland19.com
Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 13 to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Crystal Torres. Police need your help locating a missing and endangered female, Crystal Torres. She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Cooks: Chopped Superfood Salad from Real Food Remedy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week the team behind Perfectly Imperfect Produce launched a new brand, Real Food Remedy. “We’re taking more of a food as medicine approach, focused on providing the superfoods, the best fruits and vegetables, aimed at helping to treat and manage chronic illness, like diabetes, hypertension, even cancer and high blood pressure,” said Real Food Remedy Founder, Ashley Weingart.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last December. Emily Deese, 34, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. North Ridgeville police said...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
cleveland19.com
2 historic Black churches in Cleveland receive grant money for preservation costs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is donating $4 million to 35 historic Black churches across the nation to help fund the cost of preserving and maintaining the structures. Four of the churches are located in Ohio. • Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church (Foundation for Appalachian...
cleveland19.com
Knowledge is power: Sitting down with the Cuyahoga Community College president
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a sermon in 1959, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Science gives man knowledge, which is power,” and that is the theme of the 19 News commemorative MLK special. The goal of many educators across Northeast Ohio, is to make sure future generations...
cleveland19.com
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help. The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a...
cleveland19.com
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre Friday night has been charged. Martin Muniz, 41, was charged with aggravated murder on Sunday, according to court records. Muniz, who is currently in jail,...
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
