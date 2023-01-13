Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
Crews working on overturned semi crash on I-24 East in Davidson County
Crews are working to resolve an overturned semi crash on I-24 Eastbound in Davidson County this morning.
32-mile natural gas pipeline project in Dickson County sparks controversy
When these neighbors say they have safety concerns about a new 32-mile gas pipeline project in Dickson County, it's because some of them have seen it go horribly before.
Driver rescued from Wilson County creek
Crews were called to Fall Creek along Baldy Ford Road near the Rutherford County line around 10 a.m.
Brentwood man hit, killed by semi after running into traffic on I-65
I-65 northbound at Armory Drive in Nashville was closed Tuesday as authorities worked to clear a deadly crash.
Confusing ramp has drivers going wrong way in Hendersonville
For the third time in nine months, Elliott said she came face to face with a wrong-way driver on Hwy. 386 in Hendersonville.
Developer announces affordable housing plan at former RiverChase Apartments site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A developer has announced plans for the RiverChase Apartments redevelopment project in the McFerrin Park neighborhood. Cypress Real Estate Advisors has selected Nashville-based Holladay Ventures as its affordable housing partner for the development. CREA will sell 2.96 acres of the former RiverChase site to Holladay for...
Driver dies after car slams into building on Elm Hill Pike
A man has died after his vehicle slammed into the corner of a building early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Dispatched to Vehicle Fire Sunday
On January 15, 2023, a Sunday Morning around 7:30 Murfreesboro Fire Rescue District 1 was dispatched to a vehicle fire. Flames were visible upon arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville
20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
‘I thought it wouldn’t happen to me’: Woman’s car stolen at Nashville gym
She claims someone stole her backpack with her keys and then drove off with her car while she was working out last week.
Murfreesboro Man Charged with Criminal Homicide for Road Rage-Related Fatal Shooting on Bell Road
Caleb Harney, 22, is charged with criminal homicide for this morning’s road rage-related fatal shooting on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. The deceased is believed to be a 30-year-old Nashville man. His identity will be confirmed through fingerprints. The investigation, being led by Detective Charles Duke, shows that...
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Middle TN church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive. The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and...
Body found behind Manchester Walmart; investigation underway
Police in Manchester are investigating after a body was found behind a Walmart Tuesday morning.
1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in North Nashville
At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville
After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
