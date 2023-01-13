ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

Developer announces affordable housing plan at former RiverChase Apartments site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A developer has announced plans for the RiverChase Apartments redevelopment project in the McFerrin Park neighborhood. Cypress Real Estate Advisors has selected Nashville-based Holladay Ventures as its affordable housing partner for the development. CREA will sell 2.96 acres of the former RiverChase site to Holladay for...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville

20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WSMV

Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive. The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville

After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
NASHVILLE, TN

