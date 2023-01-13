The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 26. In this Oregon Public Library Program, learn why native plants are beneficial to a local ecosystem and where to source seeds and saplings. Oregon Nature Alliance’s Theresea Nelson will guide attendees through how to effectively use native plants in personal gardens, prepare a site for planting and maintain happy and healthy plants. Participants can choose to attend in person or online. Registration is required to obtain the online meeting’s login information before the event begins. At the Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St., Oregon, and online.

