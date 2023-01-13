ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

Boys swimming: Finnley Conklin reunited with Oregon, setting school records

This season has been a homecoming of sorts for Oregon sophomore Finnley Conklin. Conklin has been training for about a decade with the Oregon Community Swim Club to put himself in a position to win gold medals and chase state records. Yet, that isn’t his only goal. He’s dreaming big....
OREGON, WI
Community Calendar 01/19-01/26

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 19, and Thursday, Jan. 26. In this Oregon Public Library Program, learn why native plants are beneficial to a local ecosystem and where to source seeds and saplings. Oregon Nature Alliance’s Theresea Nelson will guide attendees through how to effectively use native plants in personal gardens, prepare a site for planting and maintain happy and healthy plants. Participants can choose to attend in person or online. Registration is required to obtain the online meeting’s login information before the event begins. At the Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St., Oregon, and online.
OREGON, WI
Mentoring the next generation: A Q&A with ‘Be A Champion’ volunteers

January is National Mentoring Month, and the Oregon School District (OSD) and the Friends of the Oregon School District (FOSD) are celebrating the local volunteers that make the “Be A Champion” Mentor Program a success. Each week, community members involved in the program give an hour of their...
OREGON, WI
Ballots set for Brooklyn's Village Board election in April

Deadlines to submit nomination paperwork for the spring election on Tuesday, April 4 passed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Incumbents and newcomers alike are contending for positions on the Village of Brooklyn's Board. The Observer reached out to candidates and offered a flexible, written forum to (re)introduce themselves...
BROOKLYN, WI

