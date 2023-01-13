This makes the steel frame car seat just under $375, and as moms (and TikTok) would tell you, the 25 by 16 by 19-inch piece is worth every penny. The small details are what make the Nuna Rava the best. For example, its adjustable design featuring machine-washable knit fabric (and a five-point harness) offers ten-position recline and head support options. Translation: You shouldn't have a problem finding the most comfortable position for them as they inevitably grow up to 50 pounds. It's also supposed to provide up to two additional inches of legroom (when rear-facing) and even more support when forward facing for a cozy experience all around.

16 HOURS AGO