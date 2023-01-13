Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 4 juveniles in hospital after Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Four people under 18 years old are in the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Roanoke Rd. around...
Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
WSLS
Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer...
Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
Woman following customers into restrooms at Harper Road Little General, screaming, cursing, law enforcement requested
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday night disturbance at the Harper Road Little General has resulted in on-scene assistance from law enforcement. As indicated by Raleigh County Emergency Dispatch Services, a woman at the Harper Road Little General location began harassing customers at the store late Sunday night. The...
pcpatriot.com
Man’s body recovered from New River in Delton area of Pulaski County
On Saturday, Jan. 14, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Draper in Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing,...
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
Mount Airy News
Neighbors don’t want road closed
The view from Abe Mayes Road, near the intersection of Wolfe Road, looking toward the southwest and HG Lewis Road. This part of the paved roadway, and the bridge seen, are still maintained by the state. In this NC Department of Transportation map the blue roads denote ones that are...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston
Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather,...
WVNT-TV
Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business
Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.
