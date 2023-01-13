ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Retreat, VA

wbtw.com

Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
GRUNDY, VA
Lootpress

Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
PRINCETON, WV
Mount Airy News

Neighbors don’t want road closed

The view from Abe Mayes Road, near the intersection of Wolfe Road, looking toward the southwest and HG Lewis Road. This part of the paved roadway, and the bridge seen, are still maintained by the state. In this NC Department of Transportation map the blue roads denote ones that are...
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston

Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather,...
PULASKI, VA
WVNT-TV

Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

