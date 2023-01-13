We get it, not everyone wants an iPad. For Android devotees, Samsung makes arguably the best Android devices, especially when it comes to tablets. Samsung tablets range from large and powerful to small and perfect for streaming -- it all depends on how you'll use the tablet. Samsung's newest tablet lineup is the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but the company still sells older models and series, so unlike Apple, you have more than just four tablets to choose from.

