ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTSA

Study: Texas is 7th-best state to drive in

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The next time you fee like complaining about traffic or drivers in Texas, remember that you are not in California, Missouri, Pennsylvania or any number of states that are far worse to drive in. A WalletHub study finds the Lone Star State sitting at...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy