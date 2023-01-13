Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
ZDNet
This big, beautiful 98-inch TCL QLED TV is 40% off now
We get it -- Super Bowl Sunday is now less than a month away, and if you're like us at ZDNET, you want to catch every detail of the big game with superb detail. That's why when I spotted the $3,300 savings on this 98-inch TCL Class XL 4K UHD QLED smart Google TV, I had to share it. For only $4,999, you can score this top-notch pane and save 40%.
ZDNet
How to preorder Apple's M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini and ultimately skip the line
Apple today swiftly unveiled its 2023 line of MacBook Pros and Mac Mini, moving another step closer to a PC portfolio run completely on the company's own silicon. With the addition of M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max options, you can expect the new Macs to deliver faster speeds and performance gains on virtually all fronts, including professional tasks like photo and video editing and day-to-day tasks like emailing, video streaming, and gaming.
ZDNet
Apple Watch SE (2022) vs Apple Watch SE (2020): Should you upgrade?
The original Apple Watch SE has been a consumer favorite since its 2020 launch. It provided a great middle-ground between the aging Series 3 and the latest and greatest main-line apple watches for the past few years. But, Apple decided it was time for an upgrade and created an all-new SE with features drawn right from the latest-gen Series 8.
ZDNet
Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro (1st Gen): Which earbuds should you still buy?
It's been more than half a decade since Apple released the original AirPods, and while the glossy, white buds have taken new shapes and sizes since then, AirPods remain among the best wireless earbuds today. If you're shopping for a new pair of AirPods to kick off the new year,...
ZDNet
Your iPhone has a hidden feature that can help you fall asleep faster
There are plenty of apps available to iPhone users that can play white noise such as crashing waves or a gentle rain, but did you know there's a white noise tool built directly into your iPhone? The lesser known background sounds feature is buried in the Accessibility section of your iPhone, and offers up several different sounds.
ZDNet
Your Netflix subscription includes Nike fitness classes now. Here's how to access them
Group fitness classes are great, but they're expensive. At-home workout classes can be a great alternative, but still often require dipping into your wallet. But if you're already paying for a Netflix subscription, here's some good news: you now have access to free fitness classes. Also: Want to pay less...
ZDNet
Singapore researchers create glove with 'enhanced' virtual touch
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) create gloves that will enable users to more realistically experience the "feel" of objects in virtual environments. Touting the creation as different from existing technologies, they say the HaptGlove delivers real-time pressure to fingertips and simulates the texture of objects. The glove...
ZDNet
Two companies still dominate smartphone sales, but it's been a tough, tough year
Apple and Samsung are the top smartphone manufacturers by marketshare once again, but it's also a year where supply shortages and slowing sales have hampered the industry as a whole. Tech analyst Canalys reports that worldwide Q4 2022 smartphone shipments fell by 17% year-on-year, while shipments across the year declined...
ZDNet
How to enable Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch (and why you should)
With the release of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, Apple added a bunch of new features to the iPhone and Apple Watch alike. The iPhone got features like the ability to edit or delete iMessages, while the Apple Watch received better fitness tools, and a new Low Power Mode. The...
ZDNet
How to use your iPhone as a TV remote
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
ZDNet
How to unlock the Flipper Zero's true power
I've talked a lot about the Flipper Zero, the multi-functional cybersecurity tool that slips into your pocket and looks like a toy. For the price, it's opens up a lot of doors, and can be used as both a serious pentesting tool, and also a great educational platform. Flipper Zero...
ZDNet
Tired of iPads? These are the best Samsung tablets of 2023
We get it, not everyone wants an iPad. For Android devotees, Samsung makes arguably the best Android devices, especially when it comes to tablets. Samsung tablets range from large and powerful to small and perfect for streaming -- it all depends on how you'll use the tablet. Samsung's newest tablet lineup is the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but the company still sells older models and series, so unlike Apple, you have more than just four tablets to choose from.
ZDNet
Haiku is an open-source operating system for those who miss NeXTStep
When Steve Jobs made his return to Apple, the company was facing some stiff competition by way of the NeXTStep platform, which was created at Jobs' other company, NeXT. But instead of competing, Apple purchased NeXT. At the same time, Jean-Louis Gassée left Apple to create a company called Be...
ZDNet
Apple to delay AR glasses and focus on mixed reality headset
Apple is still expected to release a mixed reality headset this year, but technical issues have forced the tech giant to shelve plans for the perhaps more important lightweight augmented reality glasses that were expected later. Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that Apple had indefinitely delayed work on the long-rumored AR...
ZDNet
Apple debuts M2 Pro and M2 Max, the chipsets powering this year's best Macs
Along with new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models, Apple today announced the power behind the hardware – its two next-generation chips: the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Building on last year's M2 chip, which played a huge role in buffing the company's Macs and MacBooks (including ZDNET's product of the year), Apple's new system-on-the-chip (SoC) is expected to break new ground in computing power and efficiency. Here's a breakdown of what's new.
ZDNet
Slow internet at home? This adapter turns unused coaxial cable into Ethernet
It's no secret that most cable and satellite TV services are losing customers to cord cutting as people move to streaming services. Because of that, there's a good chance your home has hundreds of feet of coaxial cable that used to be needed for TV, now doing nothing but collecting dust.
ZDNet
Apple's new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is a compelling package
Apple has released updates to its 14-inch and 16-inch M1 Pro/Max-powered MacBook Pros, which are now available with new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors at the helm. This announcement was widely expected in late 2022, and many of the rumored features have duly appeared, including Wi-Fi 6E and support for up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model -- up from a 64GB ceiling in the M1 Max.
ZDNet
Apple has new MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, here's what you need to know
Apple has unveiled its next generation of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros: the biggest change is that the laptops now feature Apple's new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Also: Everything you need to know about the Apple M2 chip. Apple's next generation silicon gives the MacBooks up to...
ZDNet
Microsoft confirms 10,000 job cuts in memo to staff
Microsoft has confirmed that it is making a large round of layoffs, with 10,000 employees set to lose their jobs. Rumours of the job cuts circulated over night but now the big tech giant has confirmed the move in a memo sent to staff. The cuts come as the company looks to "align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the memo sent to Microsoft employees.
