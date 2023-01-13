Read full article on original website
Miranda Jean Merritt of Exmore
Miranda Jean Merritt, 67, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George Felter Merritt and the late Elza Ewell Merritt. She is survived...
Mr. Thomas Hayman
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Hayman of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior tot he service at the Center. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Lois Wilson
Funeral services for Lois Wilson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Dawn Hull
Funeral services for Dawn Hull of Tyaskins, Maryland, will be held Friday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Freedom Methodist Church Cemetery, Tyaskins, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Northampton DAR dedicates grave marker at Eyre Hall
The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) dedicated a grave marker for Margaret Taylor Eyre at Eyre Hall near Eastville, Virginia on January 14, 2023. The occasion took place at the historic home, which has been in the Eyre family since 1668, with Chapter members, special guests, and Baldwin family members, the current Eyre Hall family owners, present. The ceremony included an Honor Guard from American Legion Post 56, led by Commander William Lewis, and USAF Retired Captain William Hauk of the Bugles Across America. The plaque was unveiled by Retired General Donna Crisp, Honorary Chapter Regent of the Great Bridge Chapter. Historical remarks were presented by Brooks Miles Barnes, PhD, and genealogical information presented by Dr. David Scott of the Northampton County Preservation Society. The ceremony was followed by a reception.
Dead humpback whale found on Assateague Beach
A Humpback whale was found dead Monday, Jan. 16, on the beach at the Assateague Island National Seashore, in Berlin, Md., according to the National Park Service. The whale is approximately 20-foot-long and is in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area, which is closed at the 21.8 KM mark until the situation is dealt with.
Tuesday night basketball scores
The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team hosted the Washington Jaguars on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 67 to 66. The Warriors improve to 7-4 on the season and will play again on Thursday against Crisfield. The Arcadia Boys basketball team defeated Salisbury Christian on Tuesday...
