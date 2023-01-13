Authorities: Bruce man made false statements regarding immigrant workers

MADISON — A Bruce man has pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal officials concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the U.S.

Alfredo Aguilar, 52, was convicted Friday in federal court in Madison.

According to court records:

From 2015 to December 2018, Aguilar was a co-owner of Northwoods Forestry, a business based in Eleva.

Aguilar recruited workers from Mexico and Central America, known as H-2B workers, to work in forestry by planting and caring for trees and clearing and developing woodland.

Through the H-2B program, employers are permitted to hire temporary workers from other countries to perform labor to address one-time, seasonal, intermittent, or peak needs.

Northwoods Forestry agents made statements and attestations under oath to the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services regarding the type of work the workers would do and the wages they would receive.

Aguilar admitted that he placed Northwoods Forestry H-2B workers with non-forestry employers including in meat packing, construction, roofing, agriculture, painting, fur processing and landscaping businesses. He assured those employers that the H-2B employees could legally work at their businesses when he knew that was not true.

Aguilar also admitted that Northwoods Forestry did not pay the workers the highest applicable wages, did not pay the workers overtime, deducted the cost of safety boots from the wages of employees sent to work in meat packing, and deducted expenses and subsistence for transportation to and from the U.S. from the H-2B employees' pay, all contrary to their sworn statements to the Department of Labor.

As part of a plea agreement, Aguilar will pay restitution to the H-2B workers totaling $1,144,694 and a civil penalty totaling $210,696.

Aguilar faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced April 19.

"My office is committed to partnering with the Department of Labor to protect the rights of all workers. We will work with our federal colleagues to bring to justice those who seek to exploit vulnerable workers," said U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.