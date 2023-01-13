Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Current and former Dane Co. Sheriffs stand in solidarity to push for jail project referend
MADISON, Wis. — Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors Tuesday morning to call on the Dane County Board to approve a referendum to build a new Dane County Jail. “Come in and we’ll give you a tour and show you the cell that...
fox47.com
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot...
fox47.com
Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Huber inmate who left medical appointment
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Huber inmate who they said walked away from a medical appointment. Officials said Jessica Shafer, 27, left for the appointment but never returned. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Shafer was last seen wearing blue...
fox47.com
Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. UWPD officers assessed the scene. At 9:18 a.m., a second...
fox47.com
Trial underway for former Badgers wide receiver charged in Janesville womens' murders
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After multiple delays, the trial of a former Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women got underway in Rock County Tuesday. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in...
fox47.com
Traffic lights at University Ave., Branch Street remain out one week after crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton remain without full power after a crash last week. The lights went out last Tuesday after police said a 21-year-old man from New Glarus left the road and hit a traffic light control box, trees and a building. He was later arrested.
fox47.com
Trial of former Badger football player charged with double homicide begins Tuesday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial of Marcus Randle El is set to begin on Tuesday in Rock County after being delayed for months. Randle El is charged with double homicide for the murders of Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester, who were found dead along the side of a road near the interstate in Janesville in February 2020.
fox47.com
One City Schools says it will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grades
MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
fox47.com
Hundreds gather to remember Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds gathered in Madison today to remember and celebrate the life of the late Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen. Steffen was killed two weeks ago when she was struck by a car while walking her dogs along South Syene Road around 6:30 a.m. on January 3.
fox47.com
Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men
FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
fox47.com
Here's how to request an absentee ballot to vote in this spring's elections
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.
fox47.com
Heads up! Jugglers show off skills during annual festival
MADISON, Wis. — If you’ve ever wanted to pick up juggling, this weekend was the perfect opportunity. The last three days were dedicated to jugglers during Madfest, the 47th annual festival dedicated to tossing things. The festival is put on by the Madison Area Jugglers, a local club based in the city.
fox47.com
Forward Madison sign former Badgers defender Sam Brotherton
MADISON, Wis. — A former Badger men’s soccer player returned to Madison on Monday. Sam Brotherton, who played for Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016, signed with Forward Madison FC, the club announced. Brotherton spent the last two season with his hometown club, Auckland City FC. “I am excited...
