MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO