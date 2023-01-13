ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. UWPD officers assessed the scene. At 9:18 a.m., a second...
One City Schools says it will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grades

MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men

FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
Here's how to request an absentee ballot to vote in this spring's elections

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.
Heads up! Jugglers show off skills during annual festival

MADISON, Wis. — If you’ve ever wanted to pick up juggling, this weekend was the perfect opportunity. The last three days were dedicated to jugglers during Madfest, the 47th annual festival dedicated to tossing things. The festival is put on by the Madison Area Jugglers, a local club based in the city.
Forward Madison sign former Badgers defender Sam Brotherton

MADISON, Wis. — A former Badger men’s soccer player returned to Madison on Monday. Sam Brotherton, who played for Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016, signed with Forward Madison FC, the club announced. Brotherton spent the last two season with his hometown club, Auckland City FC. “I am excited...
