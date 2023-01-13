ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Tap water is not safe in medical devices, study says

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - When people are sick, devices such as a humidifier or nasal irrigation may help clean out congestion, but a recent study shows that many people believe tap water is safe to use with these devices. The science shows this isn't true. Putting tap water in medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

6-year-old boy hospitalized after rare complications from Strep A

TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local boy is on the journey to recovery after fighting for his life in the hospital for three weeks. Doctors say Perseus Thomas developed a rare and aggressive case of Strep A, which led to medical complications. While the 6-year-old boy has a big smile...
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Health tips to cope with the winter blues

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The middle of winter can sometimes be a downer due to cold weather and less sunlight, but there may be some ways to help deal with the winter blues. During the winter months, millions of Americans can suffer various degrees of seasonal affective disorder. Although the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tips on how to stick with your exercise, health new year's resolutions

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - This is the week that many people choose to give up on the new year’s resolutions. It is estimated 43% of all people expect to fail with a new year’s resolution by the end of the month. One in four quit the first week. Less than one in ten of us continue through the year, so what do those who do stick with it do?
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

New local program helping break barriers to success for minority women

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, we are learning there are still disparities happening in our own backyard. A new program called "Advance" is now taking applications. Renika Smiley is the founder of Empower Gen Now Network. She was moved to take action after learning...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hundreds turn out for chef Jean-Robert de Cavel's funeral

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica was filled for the service to honor and celebrate the life of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel Monday morning. Many of the chefs who trained under him returned to pay their respects. De Cavel died in his sleep on December 23 after...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Americans are beginning to slow down their spending, study shows

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - American households are slowing down their spending, and reports indicate they are expected to pull back even more this year. A survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates a decline in spending over the last four months of 2022. Monthly household spending growth...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman pleads guilty to setting Middletown home on fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has admitted to starting a fire that heavily damaged a home. Samantha Stevens pleaded guilty to three counts of arson. She started a fire on Manchester Avenue in Middletown Aug. 21. Fortunately, no one was injured. A judge will sentence Stevens in February. She...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Fire destroys Northern Kentucky business

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A local business is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Crews found flames roaring through FCI Interior Woodworks in Gallatin County when they arrived. There are no hydrants nearby, so five tankers had to be used to shuttle in more than 100,000...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Krohn Conservatory closing on Tuesday for movie shoot

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a movie shoot. "There will be no road closures, but Krohn's parking lot will not be accessible," wrote Cincinnati Parks in their Facebook announcement. There is currently no word on which...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Inflation has been slowing down, but not for egg prices

CINCINNATI (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Even though the rate of inflation is cooling, the cost of eggs has been rising dramatically. In Jan. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs was $1.93, but as of Dec. 2022, it had risen to $4.25. The prices even have grocery stores struggling. "We're...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman killed in shooting in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Batavia Township Tuesday evening. Police were called to Magnolia Drive at 6:45 p.m. after a woman reported that her son arrived at the residence with his girlfriend who had been shot. Deputies arrived and found an unresponsive...
BATAVIA, OH

