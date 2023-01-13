Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
Related
WKRC
Tap water is not safe in medical devices, study says
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - When people are sick, devices such as a humidifier or nasal irrigation may help clean out congestion, but a recent study shows that many people believe tap water is safe to use with these devices. The science shows this isn't true. Putting tap water in medical...
WKRC
Study finds one habit can significantly lower your odds of getting sick from COVID-19
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to climb in the new year. But that doesn't mean there aren't things you can do to reduce your odds of getting sick from it. Yet another study now backs up what CDC reports already show -- exercise may be one of the...
WKRC
6-year-old boy hospitalized after rare complications from Strep A
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local boy is on the journey to recovery after fighting for his life in the hospital for three weeks. Doctors say Perseus Thomas developed a rare and aggressive case of Strep A, which led to medical complications. While the 6-year-old boy has a big smile...
WKRC
Health tips to cope with the winter blues
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The middle of winter can sometimes be a downer due to cold weather and less sunlight, but there may be some ways to help deal with the winter blues. During the winter months, millions of Americans can suffer various degrees of seasonal affective disorder. Although the...
WKRC
Tips on how to stick with your exercise, health new year's resolutions
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - This is the week that many people choose to give up on the new year’s resolutions. It is estimated 43% of all people expect to fail with a new year’s resolution by the end of the month. One in four quit the first week. Less than one in ten of us continue through the year, so what do those who do stick with it do?
WKRC
New local program helping break barriers to success for minority women
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, we are learning there are still disparities happening in our own backyard. A new program called "Advance" is now taking applications. Renika Smiley is the founder of Empower Gen Now Network. She was moved to take action after learning...
WKRC
Extra federal SNAP benefit to end in February, meaning hundreds less for some families
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton County Job and Family Services Director Michael Patton laid out what was happening and when to the county commissioners Tuesday. He says the extra federal benefit has been extremely beneficial in the past three years. Once February’s funds are distributed, that's it. Local 12 asked...
WKRC
Locals work to bring attention to human trafficking issue during January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The goal is to spark conversation and raise awareness as to what human trafficking can look like in society. “By having a month to really have these conversations between people you know, people you don't know we turn this from...
WKRC
Hundreds turn out for chef Jean-Robert de Cavel's funeral
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica was filled for the service to honor and celebrate the life of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel Monday morning. Many of the chefs who trained under him returned to pay their respects. De Cavel died in his sleep on December 23 after...
WKRC
Americans are beginning to slow down their spending, study shows
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - American households are slowing down their spending, and reports indicate they are expected to pull back even more this year. A survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates a decline in spending over the last four months of 2022. Monthly household spending growth...
WKRC
Clermont County couple accused of leaving autistic toddler in vehicle
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont County couple is accused of leaving their half-dressed toddler in an abandoned car. The little boy has autism. Robert Williams and Mary Smith face a child endangering charge. They appeared in court on Monday. A deputy was called to a home on Newtonsville...
WKRC
'100% in support of it': Covington mayor alludes to safe bike routes pending formal vote
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Bicyclists in Covington got a small win Tuesday evening. They have been pushing for bike-friendly streets since August when a woman was hit and killed while riding her bike across the 11th Street bridge. The push for safer bike lanes comes after the death of Gloria...
WKRC
Medical marijuana user fighting drug charges after traffic stop leads to drug seizure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Controversy is swirling around the issue of medical marijuana even though Ohio has allowed its sale since 2018. That includes how law enforcement handles it when dealing with possible medical marijuana patients. Seth DeHart of Hamilton is one such patient and is fighting drug charges he...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police arrest NY man for allegedly selling fake Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man from out of state is accused of selling fake Bengals tickets. Cincinnati Police arrested Timothy Nesmith of the Bronx Sunday for allegedly selling counterfeit tickets with the Bengals' trademark B on the tickets. He's facing one felony charge of trademark counterfeiting. He was arraigned this...
WKRC
Woman pleads guilty to setting Middletown home on fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has admitted to starting a fire that heavily damaged a home. Samantha Stevens pleaded guilty to three counts of arson. She started a fire on Manchester Avenue in Middletown Aug. 21. Fortunately, no one was injured. A judge will sentence Stevens in February. She...
WKRC
Fire destroys Northern Kentucky business
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A local business is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Crews found flames roaring through FCI Interior Woodworks in Gallatin County when they arrived. There are no hydrants nearby, so five tankers had to be used to shuttle in more than 100,000...
WKRC
Krohn Conservatory closing on Tuesday for movie shoot
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a movie shoot. "There will be no road closures, but Krohn's parking lot will not be accessible," wrote Cincinnati Parks in their Facebook announcement. There is currently no word on which...
WKRC
Inflation has been slowing down, but not for egg prices
CINCINNATI (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Even though the rate of inflation is cooling, the cost of eggs has been rising dramatically. In Jan. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs was $1.93, but as of Dec. 2022, it had risen to $4.25. The prices even have grocery stores struggling. "We're...
WKRC
City Gospel Mission starts 2023 with a new president
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City Gospel Mission helps 10,000 people a year and it is now under new leadership. Dr. Jonathan Brown, who just started last week, talks about the future of the organization.
WKRC
Woman killed in shooting in Batavia Township
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Batavia Township Tuesday evening. Police were called to Magnolia Drive at 6:45 p.m. after a woman reported that her son arrived at the residence with his girlfriend who had been shot. Deputies arrived and found an unresponsive...
Comments / 0