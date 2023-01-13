FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO