New Glarus, WI

fox47.com

Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. UWPD officers assessed the scene. At 9:18 a.m., a second...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison crews put out trash compactor fire on city's east side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison crews responded after a trash compactor caught on fire on the city’s east side. Firefighters were sent to a business in the 2400 block of East Springs Drive on Monday just before 9:30 a.m. An employee had found flames inside a compactor after tossing several bags of trash into the chute.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Alliant Energy says a blown fuse at its substation in Brooklyn knocked power out for thousands of people Sunday morning. Alliant Energy is reporting a total of four outages in the Oregon and Brooklyn areas, affecting an estimated 2,374 customers. According to Dane County dispatch officials,...
BROOKLYN, WI
fox47.com

Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Richland community appeals to state legislators to keep UW campus open

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – In a listening session with state legislators Monday, UW-Platteville at Richland students and supporters pushed back against the UW System’s decision to close the area’s branch campus. UW System President Jay Rothman made the announcement in Nov. 2022 that the UW System would...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
fox47.com

One City Schools says it will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grades

MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men

FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
FITCHBURG, WI
fox47.com

Forward Madison sign former Badgers defender Sam Brotherton

MADISON, Wis. — A former Badger men’s soccer player returned to Madison on Monday. Sam Brotherton, who played for Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016, signed with Forward Madison FC, the club announced. Brotherton spent the last two season with his hometown club, Auckland City FC. “I am excited...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Badgers drop out of AP Top 25 amid three-game skid

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were punished Monday for their three-game losing streak as they dropped out of the AP Top 25. Wisconsin reached as high as No. 14 in the AP poll earlier this month, put have fallen in the last two polls following tough losses to Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Here's how to request an absentee ballot to vote in this spring's elections

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Ideas before 'I do': wedding expo aims to inspire local couples

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest wedding show of the year is coming to a close after two busy days at the Alliant Energy Center. Stress is a natural part of wedding planning, but the goal of the event was to bring together more than one hundred of the area’s wedding vendors to help make planning for that special day just a little bit easier.
MADISON, WI

