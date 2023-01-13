Read full article on original website
Traffic lights at University Ave., Branch Street remain out one week after crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton remain without full power after a crash last week. The lights went out last Tuesday after police said a 21-year-old man from New Glarus left the road and hit a traffic light control box, trees and a building. He was later arrested.
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot...
Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. UWPD officers assessed the scene. At 9:18 a.m., a second...
Madison crews put out trash compactor fire on city's east side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison crews responded after a trash compactor caught on fire on the city’s east side. Firefighters were sent to a business in the 2400 block of East Springs Drive on Monday just before 9:30 a.m. An employee had found flames inside a compactor after tossing several bags of trash into the chute.
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Alliant Energy says a blown fuse at its substation in Brooklyn knocked power out for thousands of people Sunday morning. Alliant Energy is reporting a total of four outages in the Oregon and Brooklyn areas, affecting an estimated 2,374 customers. According to Dane County dispatch officials,...
Current and former Dane Co. Sheriffs stand in solidarity to push for jail project referend
MADISON, Wis. — Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors Tuesday morning to call on the Dane County Board to approve a referendum to build a new Dane County Jail. “Come in and we’ll give you a tour and show you the cell that...
Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
Trial underway for former Badgers wide receiver charged in Janesville womens' murders
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After multiple delays, the trial of a former Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women got underway in Rock County Tuesday. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in...
Trial of former Badger football player charged with double homicide begins Tuesday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial of Marcus Randle El is set to begin on Tuesday in Rock County after being delayed for months. Randle El is charged with double homicide for the murders of Brittany McAdory and Seairaha Winchester, who were found dead along the side of a road near the interstate in Janesville in February 2020.
Richland community appeals to state legislators to keep UW campus open
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – In a listening session with state legislators Monday, UW-Platteville at Richland students and supporters pushed back against the UW System’s decision to close the area’s branch campus. UW System President Jay Rothman made the announcement in Nov. 2022 that the UW System would...
One City Schools says it will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grades
MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men
FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
Forward Madison sign former Badgers defender Sam Brotherton
MADISON, Wis. — A former Badger men’s soccer player returned to Madison on Monday. Sam Brotherton, who played for Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016, signed with Forward Madison FC, the club announced. Brotherton spent the last two season with his hometown club, Auckland City FC. “I am excited...
Badgers drop out of AP Top 25 amid three-game skid
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were punished Monday for their three-game losing streak as they dropped out of the AP Top 25. Wisconsin reached as high as No. 14 in the AP poll earlier this month, put have fallen in the last two polls following tough losses to Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana.
Here's how to request an absentee ballot to vote in this spring's elections
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.
Ideas before 'I do': wedding expo aims to inspire local couples
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest wedding show of the year is coming to a close after two busy days at the Alliant Energy Center. Stress is a natural part of wedding planning, but the goal of the event was to bring together more than one hundred of the area’s wedding vendors to help make planning for that special day just a little bit easier.
