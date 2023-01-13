An 11-year-old boy from Georgia, who was mauled by a pack of pit bulls while riding his bike, has recorded a heartbreaking video from his hospital bed.Justin Gilstrap suffered devastating injuries on 6 January, including the loss of an ear and 70 per cent of his scalp, when the three ferocious dogs attacked him near Grovetown.“Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m okay,” Justin says in the heartbreaking video.He has undergone multiple surgeries but remains in good spirits after the harrowing ordeal, according to local reports.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraMoment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraUK government not seeking to veto Holyrood ‘whenever it chooses’, Alister Jack says

