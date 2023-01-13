Read full article on original website
'Severely malnourished' 5-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest; father, girlfriend arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old father and his 23-year-old girlfriend face charges after a 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries due to alleged child abuse. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police said they were alerted about a 5-year-old boy who had been brought to Baptist Health Hardin. The child was reportedly airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital to treat his severe injuries.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?
Janteyl Johnson lived in Newark, Delaware with her parents and siblings. The 15-year-old dreamed of going to beauty school and eventually, opening her own hair salon. Janteyl loved to sing, dance, and prank her siblings for fun. She was a student at Glasgow High School where she ran track.
12-year-old girl dies after doing dangerous challenge popular on TikTok
A 12-year-old girl in Argentina reportedly died after attempting a "choking" challenge she saw on TikTok.The incident occurred on 13 January in the city of Capitan Bermudez, Argentina.The girl, Milagros Soto, was found dead in her home after allegedly attempting the "blackout challenge," which is also known as the "choking challenge," one of numerous viral "challenges" that circulate on the TikTok social media app, according to local news outlet El Litoral. The girl is thought to have hanged herself.The girl’s aunt wrote on Facebook that Milagros died doing a TikTok challenge.The viral challenge dares users to choke themselves until...
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.
Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Athena Strand, 7, received her Christmas present from the FedEx man accused of killing her before kidnapping her.
Athena Strand, 7, received Barbie dolls for Christmas from the FedEx driver who is accused of abducting and killing her, according to her mother, who spoke out on Thursday. At a press conference, Maitlyn Gandy demanded stronger screening procedures for delivery drivers.
Boy, 11, mauled by pit bulls shares heartbreaking update from hospital
An 11-year-old boy from Georgia, who was mauled by a pack of pit bulls while riding his bike, has recorded a heartbreaking video from his hospital bed.Justin Gilstrap suffered devastating injuries on 6 January, including the loss of an ear and 70 per cent of his scalp, when the three ferocious dogs attacked him near Grovetown.“Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m okay,” Justin says in the heartbreaking video.He has undergone multiple surgeries but remains in good spirits after the harrowing ordeal, according to local reports.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraMoment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraUK government not seeking to veto Holyrood ‘whenever it chooses’, Alister Jack says
The 20-year-old female folk singer who was mauled to death by Coyotes
Taylor Mitchell, was a 19-year-old budding musician from Toronto, Ontario, who was on a tour to promote her debut album. The talented young singer had just released her debut Album to critical acclaim and had been nominated for Young Performer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.
Woman arrested Friday for shooting released, denies police's allegations
Not clear if charges were applied for on Friday. Circuit Attorney’s spokeswoman says they are waiting for more information from police. Woman was released from City Justice Center. Spokewoman says mental health evaluation was conducted by CJC staff
Woman sues concert venue after getting so drunk she blew up a home, caused $15M in damages
A woman is suing a concert venue after she got so drunk at a Marilyn Manson show that she blew up a house. Daniella Leis, 26, was driving home from the concert at the Budweiser Gardens arena in London, Ontario in August 2019 when she crashed into a house, causing an explosion, according to the CBC.
