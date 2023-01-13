Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Mayor talks about new city staff members, interest in Amtrak railway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk about new city staff members, the wastewater treatment plant recovery process, and the city’s interest in an Amtrak railway line. Mayor Woodford says Kara Homan is the city’s new Community and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry
A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Will the railroad return through West Bend, as State DOT targets rail line in 2030
West Bend, Wi – The Eisenbahn State Trail was established in April 2006. Formerly an active rail line, home to the Fox Valley Railroad, there was always the possibility the State DOT could take the stretch over again and install a viable rail line. In its heyday the active...
radioplusinfo.com
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county
An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police chief to be cited after gun found in airport bag
MILWAUKEE — Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson is to be issued a citation after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Tuesday. A press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said its substation at the airport was notified at 11:39...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
1065thebuzz.com
Arrests Made After Road Rage, Shots Fired in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Four men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after reports of vehicles driving recklessly and shots being fired on Sheboygan’s north side. Police got the report shortly before 3pm. The incident happened at North 12th and Plath Court . Officers investigated and talked to witnesses who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter road salt seeping into drinking water, researchers say
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan source drinking water for about a million people in southeast Wisconsin. Researchers say salt from winter storms is seeping into it and, ultimately, into your home. "We have a huge problem with too much road salt getting into our waters," said Cheryl...
I-43 southbound reopens in Hale Interchange following crash
I-43 south is closed at I-41/43/894 West due to a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Sunday.
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
Driver ejected from car in Menomonee Falls crash
A 36-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle and was ejected through the windshield in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, police said.
radioplusinfo.com
1-17-23 high speed chase-fdl county
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.
marquette.edu
Safety Alert: Jan. 16, 2023 | 3:13 p.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: 22nd St. and Michigan St. Approximate time: 3:13 p.m. Victims: One male, not affiliated with Marquette. Physical injuries: Victim sustained physical injuries; receiving medical treatment. A...
1065thebuzz.com
Fight Ends In Shots Fired On Sheboygan’s North Side
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police are asking the public for help as they investigate a shots fired incident in the city early Saturday morning. Lt. Joel Kuzynski says they got a 911 call around 12:20am of shots fired in the Thai Cafe Parking lot on North 14th Street. By the time Police arrived, the two groups that had been fighting had both fled – but there was evidence that a handgun had been fired. Police say there were no injuries – but they’re still looking for the people who were involved. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department.
School District and Police warn of suspicious vehicle in Wauwatosa
Police say a caller reported that a concern after a white cargo van was spotted near N. 116th Street and Gilbert Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
