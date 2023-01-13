EHRHARDT - Dr. Marvin Hansford “Doc” Carter of Ehrhardt, 87, passed away at home Sunday, January 15 with family by his side. He was born September 6,1935 in Bamberg County to the late Ben Tillman and Ethel Strickland Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Phyllis Judy Carter. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Debora (Keith) Cox of Lexington, Lana (Jeff) Zehr of Mauldin, sons Blaine Carter of Lexington, Garrett (Margaret) Carter of Walterboro, Bart Carter of Walterboro, stepchildren Scott (Lanie) Halter of Charleston, Candy (Ken) Gibson of Mine Hill, N.J., Tiffany Halter of Ridgeland, Logan (Vivian) Halter of Ridgeland and Immi Halter of the home. He was Papa to 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, and left a strong and enduring legacy from special times spent with them. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by son Lance Benjamin Carter Sr., grandson Brandon Carter, sister Mary Ann Dannelly and brothers Harold Carter and Philip Carter. Doc cherished his friendships made through the many paths of his life. He was a retired chiropractor, practicing 30 years in Walterboro. He served in the Air Force as a flight instructor in the mid 1950’s. He lived in Davenport, Iowa where he graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic while raising a young family, and also lived in British Columbia, Canada. He and his family later settled in Walterboro where he began his chiropractic career and raised his six children. Doc’s interests were many and varied. In addition to being a dedicated heath care professional, he loved working with his hands and always had a carpentry or other project in the works. He raised horses and cattle for many years, and developed a special relationship with members of the Amish community in Pennsylvania. His love for travel and camping took him and his family to all corners of the U.S. His life with Phyllis in his last years was rich with family, friends, church and community and he often talked about how special that was to him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for hemophilia research through Bleeding Disorders Association of SC at bda-sc.org or sent to BDASC, 25 Woods Lake Road, Ste. 300, Greenville, SC 29607. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023, from Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 2330 Ehrhardt Road, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in the churchyard. Friends and family may call from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock this Wednesday evening at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

