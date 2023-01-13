Read full article on original website
CCSD places 5 security officers in schools; 4 focused on N. Charleston elementary schools
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District is making efforts to improve the safety of students and faculty. Five school security officers have been placed on campuses throughout the district, according to a CCSD spokesperson. Four officers have specifically been assigned to elementary schools in North...
MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The hospital will recognize Dr. Lauren Gellar, an associate professor and the director of the Division of Healthcare studies, for her contributions in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gellar will receive the award Tuesday night at MUSC’s 33rd annual Black History Intercollegiate Consortium MLK Celebration.
Former College of Charleston professor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is mourning the loss of one of its longtime professors. The college says Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter was a teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the college, from 1979 to 2019. “With the...
BCSD Family remember son Grayson Cooper, starts conversations about suicide prevention
Berkeley County, SC (WCIV) — On January 17, 2020, Grayson Cooper lost his life to suicide at Cane Bay High school. His family and friends gather at his parking spot every year to remember his life and others. "He was a light, he was everyone’s friend, everyone’s go-to person....
Carter, Marvin
EHRHARDT - Dr. Marvin Hansford “Doc” Carter of Ehrhardt, 87, passed away at home Sunday, January 15 with family by his side. He was born September 6,1935 in Bamberg County to the late Ben Tillman and Ethel Strickland Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Phyllis Judy Carter. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Debora (Keith) Cox of Lexington, Lana (Jeff) Zehr of Mauldin, sons Blaine Carter of Lexington, Garrett (Margaret) Carter of Walterboro, Bart Carter of Walterboro, stepchildren Scott (Lanie) Halter of Charleston, Candy (Ken) Gibson of Mine Hill, N.J., Tiffany Halter of Ridgeland, Logan (Vivian) Halter of Ridgeland and Immi Halter of the home. He was Papa to 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, and left a strong and enduring legacy from special times spent with them. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by son Lance Benjamin Carter Sr., grandson Brandon Carter, sister Mary Ann Dannelly and brothers Harold Carter and Philip Carter. Doc cherished his friendships made through the many paths of his life. He was a retired chiropractor, practicing 30 years in Walterboro. He served in the Air Force as a flight instructor in the mid 1950’s. He lived in Davenport, Iowa where he graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic while raising a young family, and also lived in British Columbia, Canada. He and his family later settled in Walterboro where he began his chiropractic career and raised his six children. Doc’s interests were many and varied. In addition to being a dedicated heath care professional, he loved working with his hands and always had a carpentry or other project in the works. He raised horses and cattle for many years, and developed a special relationship with members of the Amish community in Pennsylvania. His love for travel and camping took him and his family to all corners of the U.S. His life with Phyllis in his last years was rich with family, friends, church and community and he often talked about how special that was to him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for hemophilia research through Bleeding Disorders Association of SC at bda-sc.org or sent to BDASC, 25 Woods Lake Road, Ste. 300, Greenville, SC 29607. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023, from Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 2330 Ehrhardt Road, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in the churchyard. Friends and family may call from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock this Wednesday evening at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
Profile of a local artist: Joanne Phillips
Longtime Hampton County Councilman, educator and public official Charles "Buddy" Phillips recently retired from public service to spend more time with his equally well-known spouse, local artist Joanne Phillips, who is retiring from the community service that has beloved her to many in the community. Joanne has a special gift...
Kangeter, Jason
Mr. Jason Christopher Kangeter, 49, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023. Born March 18, 1973, in Charleston, he was the son of the late James Carlis Kangeter, Sr. and Norma Faye Strickland Kangeter. Surviving are: his wife, Laura Sweatman Kangeter; children, Joshua Jacob Kangeter and Pamela Faye Kangeter; grandchildren, Evelyn Faye Durham and Grace-Elizabeth Irene Jones; and sisters, Molly Kangeter-Malinowsky and Donna Bradley. He was preceded in death by a brother, James “Bubba” Kangeter; and a sister, Susan Blevins. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Monday evening, January 16, 2023, from 5 until 7 pm at the brice w. Herndon and sons funeral homes and crematory, walterboro chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Ramsey, Patricia
Ms. Patricia Lucas Ramsey, 81, of Walterboro, died Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023. Born November 4, 1941, in Hartsville, she was a daughter of the late Bernie Lucas and Evelyn Weatherford Lucas. Ms. Pat was a retired secretary from First Baptist Church of Walterboro and had also worked at Asten Hill.
SCDHEC to host COVID-19 and flu shot clinic Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment (DHEC) will administer free flu and COVID-19 shots on Monday in Downtown Charleston. According to SCDHEC, all South Carolinians aged six months and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. DHEC will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. […]
Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City paused Monday to join cities across the nation to remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a day after he would have turned 94 years old. The event, organized by the YWCA of Greater Charleston, began near Burke High...
Ripley, Carroll
Mr. Carroll Arthur Ripley, Jr., 62, of Walterboro, passed away January 8, 2023. Surviving are: his wife, Amber Lee Ripley; daughters, Ashley Schwarz (Michael) and Carol Ann Ripley; grandchildren, Megan Schwarz and Christopher Lee; and a niece, Kathleen Martinez (Berney). He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Arthur Ripley, Sr. and Gene Pinckney Ripley; twin sister, Penny Gene Ripley; sister, Kathy Ripley; and infant sister, Gene Carol Ripley.
'That dream has come true': Amelia Street in downtown Orangeburg renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When people walk the newly dedicated Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Orangeburg, they're asked to reflect on Dr. King's legacy and the path he paved for civil rights. The city commemorated the street's renaming with a march and ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. “In...
Increased traffic enforcement in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving by heightening law enforcement presence in multiple counties this week. Drivers in Berkeley County should expect to see additional enforcement along Highway 17A and Highway 176 on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. The South Carolina Highway […]
Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
Warming shelters open for the cold weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
Women business owners share 'secret sauce' at event held at Sweetgrass Lounge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "We believe in the power of connection and collaboration. We believe that you're only one referral, one idea, and one introduction away from an entirely different life," said Whitney McDuff, The Dames Charleston Chapter President. On Wednesday, The Dames hosted an event at SweetGrass Lounge,...
REWATCH: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 51st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was celebrated in person Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced many events to go virtual in early 2020. Organizers expected — and were not disappointed – by a large showing on downtown streets with most vendors dedicated to […]
