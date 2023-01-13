Read full article on original website
RMC panel will seek comments from public
ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
Carter, Marvin
EHRHARDT - Dr. Marvin Hansford “Doc” Carter of Ehrhardt, 87, passed away at home Sunday, January 15 with family by his side. He was born September 6,1935 in Bamberg County to the late Ben Tillman and Ethel Strickland Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Phyllis Judy Carter. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Debora (Keith) Cox of Lexington, Lana (Jeff) Zehr of Mauldin, sons Blaine Carter of Lexington, Garrett (Margaret) Carter of Walterboro, Bart Carter of Walterboro, stepchildren Scott (Lanie) Halter of Charleston, Candy (Ken) Gibson of Mine Hill, N.J., Tiffany Halter of Ridgeland, Logan (Vivian) Halter of Ridgeland and Immi Halter of the home. He was Papa to 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, and left a strong and enduring legacy from special times spent with them. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by son Lance Benjamin Carter Sr., grandson Brandon Carter, sister Mary Ann Dannelly and brothers Harold Carter and Philip Carter. Doc cherished his friendships made through the many paths of his life. He was a retired chiropractor, practicing 30 years in Walterboro. He served in the Air Force as a flight instructor in the mid 1950’s. He lived in Davenport, Iowa where he graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic while raising a young family, and also lived in British Columbia, Canada. He and his family later settled in Walterboro where he began his chiropractic career and raised his six children. Doc’s interests were many and varied. In addition to being a dedicated heath care professional, he loved working with his hands and always had a carpentry or other project in the works. He raised horses and cattle for many years, and developed a special relationship with members of the Amish community in Pennsylvania. His love for travel and camping took him and his family to all corners of the U.S. His life with Phyllis in his last years was rich with family, friends, church and community and he often talked about how special that was to him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for hemophilia research through Bleeding Disorders Association of SC at bda-sc.org or sent to BDASC, 25 Woods Lake Road, Ste. 300, Greenville, SC 29607. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023, from Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 2330 Ehrhardt Road, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in the churchyard. Friends and family may call from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock this Wednesday evening at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
Kangeter, Jason
Mr. Jason Christopher Kangeter, 49, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023. Born March 18, 1973, in Charleston, he was the son of the late James Carlis Kangeter, Sr. and Norma Faye Strickland Kangeter. Surviving are: his wife, Laura Sweatman Kangeter; children, Joshua Jacob Kangeter and Pamela Faye Kangeter; grandchildren, Evelyn Faye Durham and Grace-Elizabeth Irene Jones; and sisters, Molly Kangeter-Malinowsky and Donna Bradley. He was preceded in death by a brother, James “Bubba” Kangeter; and a sister, Susan Blevins. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Monday evening, January 16, 2023, from 5 until 7 pm at the brice w. Herndon and sons funeral homes and crematory, walterboro chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Ramsey, Patricia
Ms. Patricia Lucas Ramsey, 81, of Walterboro, died Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023. Born November 4, 1941, in Hartsville, she was a daughter of the late Bernie Lucas and Evelyn Weatherford Lucas. Ms. Pat was a retired secretary from First Baptist Church of Walterboro and had also worked at Asten Hill.
Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City paused Monday to join cities across the nation to remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a day after he would have turned 94 years old. The event, organized by the YWCA of Greater Charleston, began near Burke High...
Watson, Roselyn
Mrs. Roselyn Melton Watson, formerly of Jacksonville Florida, passed away on December 31, 2022, her 91st birthday in Ehrhardt, South Carolina. Roselyn was born if Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 31, 1931. Her parents were William Cyrus Melton and Frankie Jane Thompson Melton. WC, as he was known, established the first general store in Fort Lauderdale, the WC Melton Grocery. Roselyn was one of four girls. Her sisters were Evangeline, Marilyn, and Billie Jean. The Grocery was a family affair, so the girls helped alongside their mother and other employees. Roselyn›s first public job was folding and straightening the socks at Woolworths for five cents an hour. After Woolworths and graduation, she married in 1951 and moved to Jacksonville, Florida. She continued working at another Woolworths, then to the May Company and then into the business world. Her clerical skills took her to United Electric Company and the City of Jacksonville. After retiring, Roselyn became a clerical volunteer at the Salvation Army in Jacksonville. She and her late husband, Floyd, became trained in Disaster Services and went out on many calls. The most important call they responded to was 911 New York City, one week after the event. They were selected from other State Volunteers. It was an honor that neither Roselyn nor Floyd ever forgot. After 19-year volunteer career at «The Army,» Roselyn moved to Ehrhardt, South Carolina to be close to her family in 2019. Roselyn had a number of nicknames- not only Rozlyn. She was known as Miss Rose, Rosie, Aunt Saucy to Niece Sandy as well as Aunt Rosie, then Minnie to Emma, Roselyn or Mrs. Watson to Brian and Momma to Arlene. Roselyn is survived by her daughter, Arlene (Brian) Cassedy of Lodge, South Carolina, granddaughter Emma Rose (named for her grandmother) Cassedy Of Candler North Carolina, niece Sandy (Gary) Stoye of Fort Lauderdale Florida, her kitty named LuLu, and she’s a LuLu! Five sisters-in-law, Betty Lois Watson of Lodi California, Mary (Don) Holloman of Alfrord Texas, Nancy (Ron) Hein of Conway Springs Kansas, Doris Wise of Vaughn Montana and Carolyn LaRue of Parker Texas. One brother-in-law, Richard (Ann) Watson lives in Visalia California. There are many nieces and nephews as well. Roselyn also leaves her best friend for 85 years Ruby Stewart of Orlando Florida and best friends in Jacksonville: Lil (Mike) Huffman, Galena Orgunov, and Chester Washington. Roselyn is reunited with her husband, Floyd W. Watson, grandsons Spencer and Tyler Cassedy and three sisters Evangeline Johnson, Marilyn and Billie Jean Melton. Family and friends will celebrate Roselyn›s life in Jacksonville, Florida. The service will be Monday, February 6th at 11 am at the Lakeshore Family Fellowship on 2246 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210. We will then say farewell at the National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina, Tuesday, February 7th at noon. Arlene, Brian and Emma are grateful for the team of skilled and loving caregivers over the past three years: Barbie, Beth, Nikki, Stephanie, Gay, Renee, Wendy, Charlene, Barbara and Dee. We are indebted to Pruitt Home Hospice who offered support and so much love. We thank: Arianna, Linda, Grace, and Tamara. Roselyn requested in lieu of flowers that you consider making a donation to her beloved Army. Salvation Army of Northeast Florida, 328 N. Ocean St., Jacksonville, FL 32202, Attn: Development.
Profile of a local artist: Joanne Phillips
Longtime Hampton County Councilman, educator and public official Charles "Buddy" Phillips recently retired from public service to spend more time with his equally well-known spouse, local artist Joanne Phillips, who is retiring from the community service that has beloved her to many in the community. Joanne has a special gift...
Ripley, Carroll
Mr. Carroll Arthur Ripley, Jr., 62, of Walterboro, passed away January 8, 2023. Surviving are: his wife, Amber Lee Ripley; daughters, Ashley Schwarz (Michael) and Carol Ann Ripley; grandchildren, Megan Schwarz and Christopher Lee; and a niece, Kathleen Martinez (Berney). He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Arthur Ripley, Sr. and Gene Pinckney Ripley; twin sister, Penny Gene Ripley; sister, Kathy Ripley; and infant sister, Gene Carol Ripley.
Walterboro City Council Meeting Notes
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the Walterboro City Council meeting was held at city hall for its monthly meeting. During the public input portion of the session, several community members spoke about the concerns and questions they had regarding the men’s transitional house that is projected to open in March of 2023. The property can potentially house between 50- 100 offenders on Barracada Road and was purchased by Shield Ministries. For more information about Shield Ministries visit www.shieldministries.org, email david.truluck@shieldministries.org, or call 843-209-7941.
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
Increased traffic enforcement in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is cracking down on dangerous driving by heightening law enforcement presence in multiple counties this week. Drivers in Berkeley County should expect to see additional enforcement along Highway 17A and Highway 176 on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. The South Carolina Highway […]
REWATCH: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 51st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was celebrated in person Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced many events to go virtual in early 2020. Organizers expected — and were not disappointed – by a large showing on downtown streets with most vendors dedicated to […]
Arthur Ravenel Jr., longtime Charleston politician, passes away
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former South Carolina U.S. Representative and state senator Arthur Ravenel Jr., whose name resides on the large bridge in Charleston, has died. He was 95 years old. Ravenel's son, Thomas Ravenel, made a post on Twitter that simple said "Rest in Peace Dad" and showed the...
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
Men arrested for attempting to traffic over 80lbs of narcotics through CHS airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Monday arrested two men who arrived at the airport with suitcases full of narcotics. According to a police report, officers received a tip that Carl Dais Jr. (22) would be traveling to Charleston with a large quantity of drugs, and that he may be accompanied by another person.
Man hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Lady’s Island that left a man injured. It happened on Hazel Farms Road at 4:05 p.m. Investigators say a man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a...
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
