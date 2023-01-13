Mrs. Roselyn Melton Watson, formerly of Jacksonville Florida, passed away on December 31, 2022, her 91st birthday in Ehrhardt, South Carolina. Roselyn was born if Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 31, 1931. Her parents were William Cyrus Melton and Frankie Jane Thompson Melton. WC, as he was known, established the first general store in Fort Lauderdale, the WC Melton Grocery. Roselyn was one of four girls. Her sisters were Evangeline, Marilyn, and Billie Jean. The Grocery was a family affair, so the girls helped alongside their mother and other employees. Roselyn›s first public job was folding and straightening the socks at Woolworths for five cents an hour. After Woolworths and graduation, she married in 1951 and moved to Jacksonville, Florida. She continued working at another Woolworths, then to the May Company and then into the business world. Her clerical skills took her to United Electric Company and the City of Jacksonville. After retiring, Roselyn became a clerical volunteer at the Salvation Army in Jacksonville. She and her late husband, Floyd, became trained in Disaster Services and went out on many calls. The most important call they responded to was 911 New York City, one week after the event. They were selected from other State Volunteers. It was an honor that neither Roselyn nor Floyd ever forgot. After 19-year volunteer career at «The Army,» Roselyn moved to Ehrhardt, South Carolina to be close to her family in 2019. Roselyn had a number of nicknames- not only Rozlyn. She was known as Miss Rose, Rosie, Aunt Saucy to Niece Sandy as well as Aunt Rosie, then Minnie to Emma, Roselyn or Mrs. Watson to Brian and Momma to Arlene. Roselyn is survived by her daughter, Arlene (Brian) Cassedy of Lodge, South Carolina, granddaughter Emma Rose (named for her grandmother) Cassedy Of Candler North Carolina, niece Sandy (Gary) Stoye of Fort Lauderdale Florida, her kitty named LuLu, and she’s a LuLu! Five sisters-in-law, Betty Lois Watson of Lodi California, Mary (Don) Holloman of Alfrord Texas, Nancy (Ron) Hein of Conway Springs Kansas, Doris Wise of Vaughn Montana and Carolyn LaRue of Parker Texas. One brother-in-law, Richard (Ann) Watson lives in Visalia California. There are many nieces and nephews as well. Roselyn also leaves her best friend for 85 years Ruby Stewart of Orlando Florida and best friends in Jacksonville: Lil (Mike) Huffman, Galena Orgunov, and Chester Washington. Roselyn is reunited with her husband, Floyd W. Watson, grandsons Spencer and Tyler Cassedy and three sisters Evangeline Johnson, Marilyn and Billie Jean Melton. Family and friends will celebrate Roselyn›s life in Jacksonville, Florida. The service will be Monday, February 6th at 11 am at the Lakeshore Family Fellowship on 2246 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210. We will then say farewell at the National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina, Tuesday, February 7th at noon. Arlene, Brian and Emma are grateful for the team of skilled and loving caregivers over the past three years: Barbie, Beth, Nikki, Stephanie, Gay, Renee, Wendy, Charlene, Barbara and Dee. We are indebted to Pruitt Home Hospice who offered support and so much love. We thank: Arianna, Linda, Grace, and Tamara. Roselyn requested in lieu of flowers that you consider making a donation to her beloved Army. Salvation Army of Northeast Florida, 328 N. Ocean St., Jacksonville, FL 32202, Attn: Development.

EHRHARDT, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO