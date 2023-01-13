ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Green’s Late Three Gives DCC Boys Rare Win over Ridgway

RIDGWAY, Pa. – Andrew Green’s late 3-pointer helped DuBois Central Catholic get a rare 39-38 win over homestanding Ridgway. Green’s triple came with about 20 seconds left in the game and the Cardinals down a pair. Ridgway had a shot at the horn to win the game...
RIDGWAY, PA
Road Queens: Visiting Teams Go 7-for-8 in D10 Girls’ Hoops

EDINBORO, Pa. – Northwestern built an early lead and made it hold up as the Wildcats picked up a 47-41 win at General McLane. Northwestern held on for the win despite not making a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats went 8-8 from the free throw line in the final eight minutes to fend off the Lancers.
EDINBORO, PA
Watch Live: Smethport at Sheffield Boys’ Basketball

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as Smethport takes on Sheffield in District 9 non-conference boys basketball action. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
SHEFFIELD, PA
Watch Live: DuBois at Brookville Boys’ Basketball

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois travels to Brookville for a D9 League boys’ basketball showdown. Chris Rossetti and Rich Rhoades have the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Social Media channels as well as on Mega Rock’s Facebook page.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Risser Scores Season-High 28 Points as DCC Girls Down Ridgway; ECC Tops Kane Jan. 17, 2023

DUBOIS, Pa. – Kayley Risser’s season-high 28-point effort helped DuBois Central Catholic rebound from a disappointing overtime loss Monday to beat visiting Ridgway Tuesday, 57-40. The third quarter was the difference in the game, as the teams came out of the halftime locker room tied at 27 before DCC outscored the Lady Elkers 15-2 in the third quarter.
DUBOIS, PA
Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls Multiple Times on Route 666

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Police say 26-year-old Cole J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8

CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
Car crashes into Eat'n Park at Clearview Mall

BUTLER, Pa. — State police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Eat'n Park at the Clearview Mall in Center Township Monday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Butler County 911 said a man was evaluated for an injury at the scene but refused transport to the...
BUTLER, PA
Area Man Crashes Jeep into Parked Car Along Route 268

KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man crashed his Jeep into a parked car in Karns City Borough last Tuesday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, along State Route 268, on Main Street, in Karns City Borough, Butler County.
KARNS CITY, PA

