West Middlesex Boys Battle Past Reynolds in Overtime; Grove City, Franklin Boys Snag Big Region Wins Jan. 17, 2023
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. – West Middlesex battled back from a 30-19 halftime deficit to claim a 60-53 overtime win over Reynolds. Richie Preston scored 22 points to lead West Middlesex, while Gio Rococi had 20 points. Haydin McLaughlin had 18 points and Jake Williams had 17 for Reynolds. GROVE...
Green’s Late Three Gives DCC Boys Rare Win over Ridgway
RIDGWAY, Pa. – Andrew Green’s late 3-pointer helped DuBois Central Catholic get a rare 39-38 win over homestanding Ridgway. Green’s triple came with about 20 seconds left in the game and the Cardinals down a pair. Ridgway had a shot at the horn to win the game...
YDL Sports Network, Mega Rock to Broadcast DuBois/Brookville Boys; Eisenhower/Youngsville Girls Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network in conjunction with Mega Rock will be broadcasting the DuBois at Brookville boys’, and will be video broadcasting the Eisenhower at Youngsville girls’ basketball games Monday, Jan. 16. The second meeting of the year between the two rivals will be...
Road Queens: Visiting Teams Go 7-for-8 in D10 Girls’ Hoops
EDINBORO, Pa. – Northwestern built an early lead and made it hold up as the Wildcats picked up a 47-41 win at General McLane. Northwestern held on for the win despite not making a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats went 8-8 from the free throw line in the final eight minutes to fend off the Lancers.
Watch Live: Smethport at Sheffield Boys’ Basketball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as Smethport takes on Sheffield in District 9 non-conference boys basketball action. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
Watch Live: DuBois at Brookville Boys’ Basketball
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois travels to Brookville for a D9 League boys’ basketball showdown. Chris Rossetti and Rich Rhoades have the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Social Media channels as well as on Mega Rock’s Facebook page.
Risser Scores Season-High 28 Points as DCC Girls Down Ridgway; ECC Tops Kane Jan. 17, 2023
DUBOIS, Pa. – Kayley Risser’s season-high 28-point effort helped DuBois Central Catholic rebound from a disappointing overtime loss Monday to beat visiting Ridgway Tuesday, 57-40. The third quarter was the difference in the game, as the teams came out of the halftime locker room tied at 27 before DCC outscored the Lady Elkers 15-2 in the third quarter.
Redbank Valley’s Huffman Hits 1,000-Point Mark in Lady Bulldog Win Over Homer-Center
HOMER CITY, Pa. – Alivia Huffman became the ninth Redbank Valley girls’ player to reach the 1,000-point plateau when she exploded for a game-high 27 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 47-39 win at Homer-Center. District 9 Boys’ Recaps • District 9 Girls Recaps. Huffman came...
New Kensington business earns first silver 'sustainable workplace' honor from Sustainable Pittsburgh
A downtown New Kensington business is among the first three to be designated as “sustainable workplaces” by Sustainable Pittsburgh. Trademark Threads, an embroidery and printing business at 1007 Fifth Ave., earned a silver level designation. The nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh says its program recognizes any business, nonprofit or other...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls Multiple Times on Route 666
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Police say 26-year-old Cole J....
PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch
PNC is closing two more bank branches in the Pittsburgh region. The branches at 100 Grant Ave. in Vandergrift and at Duquesne University are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. March 17. An ATM will remain open at the Vandergrift location but not at Duquesne, according to PNC spokeswoman Olivia...
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
Car crashes into Eat'n Park at Clearview Mall
BUTLER, Pa. — State police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Eat'n Park at the Clearview Mall in Center Township Monday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Butler County 911 said a man was evaluated for an injury at the scene but refused transport to the...
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
Area Man Crashes Jeep into Parked Car Along Route 268
KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man crashed his Jeep into a parked car in Karns City Borough last Tuesday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, along State Route 268, on Main Street, in Karns City Borough, Butler County.
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.
