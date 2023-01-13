ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Highest Graded Player, Biggest Surprise According to PFF

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buGQB_0kE8dVbC00

A look at the great season that Myles Garrett had, as well as a surprise player for the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns finished 7-10 on the season, it likely would have been worse if they did not have one of the best players in football, Myles Garrett. Garrett is the Browns top graded player for the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus, while they called Martin Emerson Jr. the team's biggest surprise.

It is hard to argue on either account. Garrett made a bad defense serviceable at times with his second straight season of at least 16 sacks. This is what PFF had to say about Garrett: Garrett once again finished as the NFL's highest-graded edge rusher, posting a 93.5 pass-rush grade. He finished fifth in pressures (73) but was tied for the lead in sacks (18). Garrett is still the NFL's best pure pass rusher, and that isn't changing anytime soon.

Emerson was a third-round pick for the Browns which happened to be their first of the 2022 NFL Draft. The young bright cornerback far passed expectations with his ability to mirror wide receivers throughout their routes. Emerson did not pick off a pass, but he had double-digit pass breakups and was Cleveland's best defensive back for much of the season.

This is what PFF had to say: The 2022 NFL Draft produced several cornerbacks who played well this season, including Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen and DaRon Bland. But don’t forget about Emerson, who graded out as the No. 27 cornerback on the season. Despite not recording an interception this season, Emerson allowed just an 85.6 passer rating. Opponents completed only 53.9% of their targets when throwing at Emerson in 2022.

Both players are an important part of the Browns' defense. Both players will be impact players in the future that should be exciting to coach for any future defensive coordinator.

