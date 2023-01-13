Read full article on original website
Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions
Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
Business Report: Incentivizing remote jobs in NJ, Terminal A hiccups
EDA head says NJ could become the friendliest state for remote and hybrid work. In his State of the State address, Gov. Phil Murphy called for development of a program of state tax incentives for companies offering remote work. A survey from the career site Ladders projects that the number of people working remotely will increase this year and that by the end of 2023, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote.
First look at 2023’s likely election issues
Sex education, abortion rights and gun control are already talking points. In 2023, New Jersey legislators contending for every seat on the ballot will be running for the first time in redrawn districts, adding some uncertainty about the makeup of the State House at a tumultuous political time for the state and nation.
NJ Spotlight News: January 16, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Gov. Murphy pays tribute to Theodora Smiley Lacey, who worked with Martin Luther King Jr. Giving back in Paterson on MLK...
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ
Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
Aid visit to Ukraine was ‘inspiring’ for NJ emergency care doctor
An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Social justice advocates fear for progressive agenda in NJ
They were left deflated by Murphy’s State of the State address. By many accounts, Gov. Murphy’s State of the State speech showed that he’s veering away from the publicly progressive politician he once campaigned to be. But he’s not the only one in the Democratic Party taking this strategy, worrying progressive advocates about their agenda in the years ahead.
NJ isn’t tracking school district compliance with COVID-related law for students with disabilities
Special education advocates are seeking more oversight by the state education department. The New Jersey Department of Education says it is not currently monitoring whether school districts are complying with a state law about services that students with disabilities missed out on during the pandemic, despite claims from advocates that more state supervision is needed.
Cost of high-speed internet remains big barrier for low-income, minority families
Project Ready CEO Shennell McCloud discusses results of study on digital access. Handing out laptops and hot-spot devices was a good first step in attempting to close New Jersey’s digital divide. But a new study finds the affordability of high-speed internet access remains the real barrier for families. Newark-based...
How new law strengthens rights of workers facing layoffs
It’s a good news-bad news picture coming out of Thursday’s latest inflation report, showing consumer prices fell modestly in December for the sixth straight month. Inflation closed out 2022 on a steady decline, falling 0.1% after reaching a peak mid-year. It’s what economists expected, thanks to a sharp drop in gas prices.
Restricted abortion access studied as possible suicide risk
Researchers say restricted access ‘is a macro-level suicide risk factor’ for young women. Access to abortion is an important aspect of maintaining good maternal mental health and research finds that abortion is a safe and an effective procedure that has no impact on a woman’s future fertility, breast cancer risk or their likelihood to experience mental health disorders, advocates say.
NJ abortion clinic loans draw praise and protests
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, New Jersey clinics reported an influx of more people seeking abortion health care. But providers say the increased demand is pushing them beyond capacity, so they welcome $15 million in forgivable loans from the Murphy administration. Planned Parenthood received funds...
Business Report: State of the State reaction, major opioid settlement
New Jersey has joined in a $20 billion nationwide opioid-related settlement. Following Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address, New Jersey’s business leaders applauded the governor for recent pro-business initiatives and his willingness to work with the business community. At the same time, they say more should be done to support small businesses in New Jersey. Affordability — a key theme in the governor’s address — is an issue for small businesses, according to Michele Siekerka of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. At the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Tom Bracken said the Murphy administration should focus on providing more working capital to small businesses. They need it now, he says.
Fate of NJ’s concealed-carry gun law is up to courts
Senate President Nick Scutari predicts that most of it will remain in place. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that New York can continue enforcing new gun law restrictions banning firearms from “sensitive places” like libraries and restaurants while legal challenges to that law play out. The decision could have implications for New Jersey, which is locked in a similar legal dispute. Both states passed similar legislation following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last summer that overturned a New York gun-safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public places.
NJ support for nurses on strike in New York City
Health care workers in New Jersey are standing in solidarity with more than 7,000 nurses on strike in New York City. The nurses are demanding more pay and better working conditions, including increased staffing. “I have to say this, nurses don’t ever want to go on strike. It’s the last...
Environmental advocates demand end to raids on Clean Energy Fund
They say raiding the fund imperils goals on climate change, air quality. Environmental advocates are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to make good on his campaign promises to stop using the state’s Clean Energy Fund to cover unrelated issues. The money is meant to support efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance and increase clean energy.
Park advocates urge Murphy to end funding shortfall
Long-term cuts mean buildings, trails and staffing are neglected, campaigners say. Advocates for New Jersey’s state parks called on Gov. Phil Murphy to end a long-term decline in funding for staffing, maintenance and capital spending, warning that a deteriorating park system is losing visitors to better-funded parks in neighboring New York and Pennsylvania.
Full text: Read Gov. Murphy’s 2023 State of the State address
Lieutenant Governor Oliver. Senate President Scutari. Assembly Speaker Coughlin. Majority Leaders Ruiz and Greenwald. Minority Leaders Oroho and DiMaio. Members of the 220th Legislature, and especially the bipartisan escort committee who led me into this chamber. Chief Justice Rabner, Associate Justices Patterson, Pierre-Louis, Fasciale, and Wainer Apter. Judge Sabatino and...
Business Report: Corporate tax update, liquor license reform, pipeline appeal
Business groups like what they hear from Murphy on corporate-business tax surcharge. Business groups are applauding Gov. Phil Murphy’s comments this week on Bloomberg TV that he may support letting the corporate-business tax surcharge sunset at the end of this year. The tax rate is currently 11.5%, the highest in the country. When the surcharge was introduced in 2018, it was supposed to be temporary, until the Legislature extended it through the end of this year. Dropping the tax rate back to 9% would make the state more competitive and more affordable, according to New Jersey Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Bracken.
