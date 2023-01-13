Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for Daybreak in South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees will leave Salt Lake City for Daybreak in South Jordan. The Larry H. Miller Company announced the team will leave its stadium in Salt Lake City for a new location in 2025.
ksl.com
2 bull elk captured, relocated after roaming around Salt Lake City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of large bull elk were caught and relocated Monday after being seen wandering through Salt Lake City's Yalecrest and East Bench neighborhoods the past few days. State conservation officers located and tranquilized two bull elk in a yard outside of a home on...
The Salt Lake Bees are getting a new stadium. Here are the details
A new stadium will be built for the Triple-A baseball team Salt Lake Bees in the Daybreak community in South Jordan, on the southwest end of Salt Lake County.
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a tour of the Post District, Salt Lake City’s new mixed-use neighborhood
NEW FOR 2023: Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member to unlock access to more content, special reports and new features. Become a Member today. It’s not quite the Granary, and it’s not quite Downtown. But the teams responsible for developing a stretch between those two neighborhoods have quickly assembled a district that’s on its way to standing alone in Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City International Airport ranked best airport for travel in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport was named the best airport for travel in 2022, with just 14% of flights delayed. According to a new report […]
kslnewsradio.com
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. Groups implore governor, Utah Legislature to examine issue. Pointing to research they say backs their position that too...
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
ksl.com
10th Circuit Court considers whether Salt Lake officers were justified in Palacios shooting
DENVER — A federal appeals court is now considering whether officers violated Barnardo Palacios-Carbajal's constitutional rights when he was shot and killed in Salt Lake City in 2020. U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled on March 2, 2022, that Salt Lake police officers Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna, along...
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
ABC 4
Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry
PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
kslnewsradio.com
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure when there is mud and water involved. “How are everyone’s shoes? Waterproof?” asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
modernfarmer.com
A New Egg Co-operative Has Hatched in the Western U.S.
It doesn’t always pay to be an egg farmer—just ask Cliff Lillywhite. The owner and president of Oakdell Egg Farms, in North Salt Lake, UT, says he’s never experienced a year more difficult or more disruptive than the one that’s just passed. “Our farms were not...
ksl.com
1 dead, 2 injured in separate hit-and-run crashes in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating two separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred early Sunday. The first crash killed a man and the second seriously injured two people. About 1:43 a.m. police received a call about a person on the ground on 700 East near 500 South.
SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall, YouthCity Government volunteer at the Utah food Bank for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the YouthCity Government will be volunteering at the Utah Food Bank for this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Will 2023 bring another ugly fight over transgender issues in Utah?
Utah lawmakers will considers bills on transgender surgery and puberty blockers. Utah Gov. Cox hopes legislators will negotiate in good faith over gender-affirming surgeries for minors.
