Encouraging Healthy Habits in Kids
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. It is winter — dark, cold, and a little dreary. Ironically, it is the new year and the time we are challenged. to build...
Christa Healing and Wellness Center Announces Workplace Mindfulness and Certification of Deb Mueller as a CWMF
Christa Healing and Wellness Center has announced immediate availability of Workplace Mindfulness, enabling organizations and business owners to bring this benefit to their employees. “I am so thrilled that we can now provide this service to our local businesses and their team members,” said Deborah Mueller, co-founder of Christa Healing and Wellness. “The course was 12 weeks of learning, completing practicums, and passing a final exam. I am ecstatic to add the Certified Workplace Mindfulness Facilitator to my growing list of modalities.
New Year, New You
Happy New Year! January is always an exciting time to start fresh. Start new. Start something. Start now. Stop the procrastination, the excuses, the complaints, and the rationalizing as you navigate the future. Forget the old saying that you cannot teach an old dog new tricks. It is a new year, and you can start with a new you in your professional and personal life – the catch – the new year must be an improved you. Here’s how:
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
