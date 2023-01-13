Read full article on original website
wxerfm.com
14th & Erie Intersection Repair Completion Now Expected by Monday January 23
Repairs to one of Sheboygan’s busiest intersections will take a little longer than initially projected according to a release from the City of Sheboygan Department of Public Works on Tuesday. It was hoped that work could wrap up by Wednesday the 18th, but the DPW now expects that it may take until Monday the 23rd for storm sewer and pavement repairs of the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to be completed. As always, repair schedules are subject to change due to the weather.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry
A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Will the railroad return through West Bend, as State DOT targets rail line in 2030
West Bend, Wi – The Eisenbahn State Trail was established in April 2006. Formerly an active rail line, home to the Fox Valley Railroad, there was always the possibility the State DOT could take the stretch over again and install a viable rail line. In its heyday the active...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police chief to be cited after gun found in airport bag
MILWAUKEE — Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson is to be issued a citation after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Tuesday. A press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said its substation at the airport was notified at 11:39...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
wizmnews.com
Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago
The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
wxerfm.com
Arrests Made After Road Rage, Shots Fired in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Four men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after reports of vehicles driving recklessly and shots being fired on Sheboygan’s north side. Police got the report shortly before 3pm. The incident happened at North 12th and Plath Court . Officers investigated and talked to witnesses who...
wxerfm.com
Messy Winter Storm Poised to Dump Mix Over Large Area
It’s been about a month since we’ve had to deal with severe winter weather. Nature now appears ready to make up for at least some lost ground as a large storm passes through with a variety of precipitation…all of it wet. The National Weather Service has issued...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter road salt seeping into drinking water, researchers say
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan source drinking water for about a million people in southeast Wisconsin. Researchers say salt from winter storms is seeping into it and, ultimately, into your home. "We have a huge problem with too much road salt getting into our waters," said Cheryl...
radioplusinfo.com
1-17-23 high speed chase-fdl county
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
wxerfm.com
Fight Ends In Shots Fired On Sheboygan’s North Side
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police are asking the public for help as they investigate a shots fired incident in the city early Saturday morning. Lt. Joel Kuzynski says they got a 911 call around 12:20am of shots fired in the Thai Cafe Parking lot on North 14th Street. By the time Police arrived, the two groups that had been fighting had both fled – but there was evidence that a handgun had been fired. Police say there were no injuries – but they’re still looking for the people who were involved. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department.
wxerfm.com
The Top Ten Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 1/20/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 10 things happening around Sheboygan!. There’s a School’s Out Day Camp at YMCA Camp Y-Koda today (Friday). There’s camp activities planned for school-aged day campers all day! https://sheboygancountyymca.org/camp-y-koda/. There’s public ice skating at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County inmate dies in jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
