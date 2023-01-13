Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Charles Jeffrey's LOVERBOY Debuts at Milan Fashion Week
Charles Jeffrey‘s LOVERBOY made its Italian debut at Milan Fashion Week this season, with a collection dedicated to the “workers,” “posers” and “snakes” of the world. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection was split into the above categories, first introducing its audience to the “workers.”...
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
From K-Pop Fans to Pointed Collars, the Highlights at Prada's FW23 Menswear Show
This weekend has been a busy one, with the fashion crowd at Milan Fashion Week Men’s to witness the Fall/Winter 2023 collections from houses like Prada. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, arguably the most anticipated names to present this week, highlighted simplicity and modernism in their latest show. Social...
Jenna Ortega Stuns in Backless Hooded Gown at Saint Laurent Menswear Show
Jenna Ortega continues to embrace her Wednesday era, attending Anthony Vaccarello‘s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show for Saint Laurent in Paris wearing an all-black look. The actor arrived at the show’s venue wearing a backless, hooded gown, with her bangs peeping through. She complemented her look with bold eyeliner and nude lips as well as bold gold jewelry, attending the presentation alongside an unsurprisingly impressive guest list additionally including Ten of NCT, Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN and Al Pacino.
Harry Styles-Approved Label Bode Makes Its Foray Into Womenswear
Bode, the Harry Styles-approved menswear label, is finally dipping its toe into the world of womenswear, beginning with its forthcoming showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bode explained that “It’s been 7 years of making menswear and I’m so excited about this new part of our story. This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother’s youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts.”
Frank Ocean Teases New Album Through Cryptic Merch Poster
Once again, fans think that Frank Ocean might be about to drop a new project but this time — it seems more likely than ever. The artist, as he often does, appears to have teased his new project through a cryptic clue hidden in his latest merchandise drop. Though...
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Celebrities arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in celebration of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, spotlighting the top names in television and film over the past year. The White Lotus actor Aubrey Plaza seems to have welcomed her new fashion era with a Louis Vuitton gown...
Harry Styles Will Perform at This Year's BRIT Awards
Nominees for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last week and to no-one’s surprise, Harry Styles is at the top of the list. Nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ as well as being included in the ‘Pop/R&B’ category, the singer has also just been confirmed to perform on the night.
Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Bianca Censori
News that Kanye West reportedly married YEEZY employee Bianca Censori broke last week, and while many of us expected that his former partner, Kim Kardashian, wouldn’t be best pleased, it appears that there’s more to the story than we thought. According to an insider speaking to Page Six,...
Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign
If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
Baum und Pferdgarten SS23 Offers an Evocative Portrait of a Timeless Woman
Baum und Pferdgarten explores the concept of eternal style through its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, titled”Timeless Woman.” The release continues the imprint’s celebration of the everlasting sophistication from previous seasons, yet this time, exalting what has permanence in a female sartorial arsenal. The delicate range begins with deep...
Telfar Is Dropping Logo Wallets in 17 Colorways
Building on its cult-loved handbags, Telfar is expanding its accessory range with its first-ever logo wallets. In true Telfar fashion, the design — crafted with 100% genuine leather — comes with the New York brand’s recognizable T branding embossed on the front. Featuring a zipper closure, the walletc= comes with six card compartments and a large pocket to store your cash. The lineup is led by “Black” and “Chocolate” color options, followed by “Cream,” “Dark Olive” and “Navy” as well as eye-catching iterations like “Highlighter Yellow” and “Green Screen.”
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way Unveil Second Collaboration
COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and K-Way have joined forces for the second time to give your wardrobe a much-needed update for the new year. For this collaboration, the duo is expanding on their existing range of styles by introducing kids sizing to the French outerwear label’s iconic silhouettes, the Leon Half Zip and Claude Full Zip.
Surface Project's FW23 Collection is Dedicated to Space Cowgirls
Copenhagen-based footwear label Surface Project is gearing up to debut its all-new Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Dubbed “Space Cowgirl,” the range offers a handful of cheerful silhouettes along with bright colors to deliver a buoyant mood during harrowing times. The lookbook juxtaposes unfussy urban styling with mossy footwear silhouettes,...
Valentino Names BTS Member Suga as Newest Brand Ambassador
With the rise of now-global names like BTS and BLACKPINK, it’s no surprise that another luxury brand has tapped into the world of K-pop. Valentino has just announced BTS member Suga as its newest brand ambassador — just a day after his bandmate Jimin was named Dior’s.
Selena Gomez Shuts Down Body Shaming Haters
Selena Gomez is not afraid to stand up to bullies as the former Disney star shut down haters after her red carpet appearance at this year’s Golden Globe awards. The Only Murders in the Building actor wore a stunning strapless gown with a plunging neckline, showing off her gorgeous curves. The dress was accented by voluminous, purple off-the-shoulder sleeves. Not that Gomez needed to provide an explanation for her own body, the 30-year-old multi-hyphenate defended herself against body-shaming trolls on Instagram Live, saying, “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.”
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers frontman Drew Taggart are reportedly dating and honestly, Gomez seems happier than ever. News comes as a result of Us Weekly, who obtained the knowledge from an insider. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the source explained, adding that the pair have been “very casual and low-key.” They’ve reportedly been “having a lot of fun together, going bowling and to the movies” and Gomez seems to be “so affectionate” and unable to keep her hands off Taggart, the source adds.
BTS Member Jimin Is Dior's Latest Global Brand Ambassador
BTS member Jimin is the newest global brand ambassador for Dior. The artist joins fellow K-pop artists BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, EXO‘s Sehun and Astro’s Cha Eunwoo, after BTS signed with Louis Vuitton as a group two years ago in April 2021 — a partnership that has now ended.
VTMNTS' New AH24 Collection Represents Luxury Fashion's Sustainable Future
The new AH23-24 collection from VTMNTS offers a look inside the ultimate capsule wardrobe, described by the brand as “Clothing with no strings attached.”. Aiming to separate the youthful diffusion line from the wider, more experimental VETEMENTS umbrella, the new collection offers a pared-back (and arguably more sustainable) approach to fashion, with a distinct focus on “classic clothing archetypes.” Comparing VTMNTS to its parent company, the brand explains that “In VETEMENTS every pattern would be deconstructed or fully reconstructed, even the simplest jersey pieces are fully re-shaped to have quite extreme volumes of body and sleeves, garments are cut apart, re-assembled and worn inside out.”
