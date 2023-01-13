Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
KFVS12
I-69 northbound reopened after semi hauling trash bags crashed in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash blocking a portion of northbound Interstate 69 in Marshall County has been cleared. The crash, just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange, was first reported before 5 a.m. on Monday, January 16. I-69 reopened shortly before 12 p.m. According to...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs in his truck. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Dylan Hobbs, 35 of Brookport, on Cairo Road on Monday, January 16. During the traffic stop, deputies said a K-9...
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
KFVS12
Paducah, Ky. City Commissioner David Guess to be removed from office
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a public hearing, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the motion to remove Commissioner David Guess from office immediately. On January 17, the Paducah Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to discuss the misconduct charges against City Commissioner David Guess. According to a release...
KFVS12
2 students accused of harassing, threatening witness
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two high school teenagers are facing intimidating a participant in the legal process charges in Lyon County. The charges are a class D felony. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are accused of harassing and making threats to a witness in an earlier criminal complaint investigated by the School Resource Officer.
KFVS12
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit filed by Kentucky pregnant woman slammed to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight settled for $100,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claiming a pregnant woman was pulled over in her own driveway for having a broken taillight, "face-planted" and improperly arrested by a McCracken County sheriff's deputy last year has been settled for $100,000. Deputy Jon Hayden was accused of throwing Elayshia Boey down...
westkentuckystar.com
Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges
A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
KFVS12
Shawnee Community College to receive $450K to expand Truck Driving Program
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program. According to a release from SCC, the money is part of federal funding recently signed by President Joe Biden. They said U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth secured...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
