ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge

A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah, Ky. City Commissioner David Guess to be removed from office

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a public hearing, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the motion to remove Commissioner David Guess from office immediately. On January 17, the Paducah Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to discuss the misconduct charges against City Commissioner David Guess. According to a release...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 students accused of harassing, threatening witness

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two high school teenagers are facing intimidating a participant in the legal process charges in Lyon County. The charges are a class D felony. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are accused of harassing and making threats to a witness in an earlier criminal complaint investigated by the School Resource Officer.
KFVS12

Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop

DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
BENTON, KY
whopam.com

Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident

A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
CERULEAN, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges

A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Shawnee Community College to receive $450K to expand Truck Driving Program

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program. According to a release from SCC, the money is part of federal funding recently signed by President Joe Biden. They said U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth secured...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck

A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy