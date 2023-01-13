ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

DeForest students advance to regional spelling bee

By Roberta Baumann
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 4 days ago

"Southern." "Reconvene."

Those were two of the words that separated DeForest students from their peers as they advanced to the regional spelling.

Harvest Intermediate and DeForest Area Middle School students participated in the bee at the DeForest Area High School Jan. 10.

Thirty-nine spellers from the intermediate school competed, and a tie-breaker determined the third place winner: sixth-grader Greta Leslie who nailed the word "southern."

Fourth-grader Maddy Guttridge De La Cruz took second place and Christian Franklin emerged as the top speller, with the words "communion" and "swashbuckle."

Afterwards, 12 seventh- and eighth-graders from the middle school competed in 16 rounds, including five tie-breakers for the third-place winner.

Jackson Davenport, a seventh-grader, clinched third place with the words "reconvene" and "purported."

Four more rounds would determine the top two spellers. Colin Flaherty took second place, and Lillian Schulz was first. Both are seventh-graders.

Schulz spelled the words "insinuation: and "microbes" for the championship title.

The first-place finishers will next compete Feb. 15 at the Regional Bee in Stoughton. Norski Nation will then have a chance to cheer on Christian and Lillian at the regional.

