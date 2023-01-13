Read full article on original website
WITN
Farmville Central, South Central hold MLK Day basketball showcases, Ingram returns to give back to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Martin Luther King Junior day means a full weekend of high school basketball showcases. Certainly, the case in the east. Kinston held their 2nd annual Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase on Saturday. The New Orleans Pelicans all-star came back to his hometown for it. He and his father presented his high school with a $10,000 check from his foundation. They also donated $5,000 to the Lenoir/Greene United Way.
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games. Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh […]
WITN
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: A special word of thanks to our local medical staff
Some of you may have noticed my column was not in last week’s edition of Neuse News. The reason for my dereliction of duty sprang from a host of medical appointments in preparation for total hip replacement surgery on January 5. I would like to take this time to...
'They set the pathway': Two men reflect on the legacy of the Montford Point Marines
MACON, Ga. — The Montford Point Marines were the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marines. Megan Western introduces us to two men who talked about how these Marines paved the way. "It started with them," says Staff Sergeant Loren James Thomas. He says in 1941 President...
WITN
Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Clint Smith passed away this morning after serving as Chief Magistrate in Lenoir County for the past 24 years. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Smith passed away today after being sick. Smith is the son of the late Sheriff W. E. “Billy” Smith and...
7-year-old-injured in accidental shooting in Goldsboro
Goldsboro police are investigating after a 7-year-old was accidentally shot Sunday morning.
WITN
Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?. It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems. In those moments we can look to people like Shree...
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
Video shows MrBeast pay $9,000 after fender bender in parking deck
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
jocoreport.com
Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
wcti12.com
Town of Trenton has 50th annual volunteer fire auction
TRENTON, Jones County — The 50th annual volunteer fire auction in Trenton took place Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The auction was the main attraction as people had tents set up selling food, clothes and antiques. The event is designed to bring people together to boost small businesses. "I've been...
