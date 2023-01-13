ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Farmville Central, South Central hold MLK Day basketball showcases, Ingram returns to give back to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Martin Luther King Junior day means a full weekend of high school basketball showcases. Certainly, the case in the east. Kinston held their 2nd annual Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase on Saturday. The New Orleans Pelicans all-star came back to his hometown for it. He and his father presented his high school with a $10,000 check from his foundation. They also donated $5,000 to the Lenoir/Greene United Way.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC
piratemedia1.com

Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games. Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh […]
WILSON, NC
WITN

Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway

GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
CENTERVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Town of Trenton has 50th annual volunteer fire auction

TRENTON, Jones County — The 50th annual volunteer fire auction in Trenton took place Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The auction was the main attraction as people had tents set up selling food, clothes and antiques. The event is designed to bring people together to boost small businesses. "I've been...
TRENTON, NC
