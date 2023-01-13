ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Why NBA Writer Is Convinced LA Shouldn't Make Any Trades At Deadline

By Ryan Menzie
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqVpa_0kE8c4qb00

Maybe the front office should just start thinking about next season

Despite the rumors that have circulated so far, no noise has been made to help improve the Lakers roster. With most trades centering around Russell Westbrook and his massive contract, the Lakers giving up their first round picks have kept the Lakers from making any immediate moves.

With that in mind, perhaps it may be best for the Lakers to continue on their current trajectory. Although it's unlikely the Lakers will be championship contenders, the veteran cast they currently own is enough to provide leadership when it matters most.

Any goal that doesn't reach the championship this season simply doesn't make trading there first round picks worth it. There's plenty of evidence to keep writers pondering the idea of the Lakers making no more moves (via Bleacher Report ).

For starters, there doesn't appear to be a trade out there that will lift L.A. to the heights necessary to justify surrendering what little it has to offer. Los Angeles is short on powder, but what little it has should be kept dry.

Even in the trade scenarios involving Westbrook it may not be enough for the Lakers to move forward. Especially with the injury risks presented by the Lakers stars.

Even if Anthony Davis returns at full strength and James sustains his recent level of excellence, the Lakers are more than "Buddy Hield and Myles Turner" away from being serious title threats. This team needs multiple rotation upgrades, actual wings, plus more shooting and playmaking.

For now, the Lakers are full steam ahead, but it's clearly an uphill battle.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Ja Morant’s viral dunk left Kevin Durant speechless

Ja Morant’s thunderous dunk on Saturday night went viral. It also left Kevin Durant speechless. The Nets superstar was only able to tweet a slew of crying memes in reference to the 6-foot-3 Morant’s vicious third-quarter throw down over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies 130-112 win. Durant wasn’t the only NBA player struggling to find the words after the Memphis star rattled the rim. “OMGGGGGGGGGG,” two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas tweeted. Morant himself called the jam his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he told reporters. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” With the wait over, NBA stars past and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy