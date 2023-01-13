Lakers News: Why NBA Writer Is Convinced LA Shouldn't Make Any Trades At Deadline

Maybe the front office should just start thinking about next season

Despite the rumors that have circulated so far, no noise has been made to help improve the Lakers roster. With most trades centering around Russell Westbrook and his massive contract, the Lakers giving up their first round picks have kept the Lakers from making any immediate moves.

With that in mind, perhaps it may be best for the Lakers to continue on their current trajectory. Although it's unlikely the Lakers will be championship contenders, the veteran cast they currently own is enough to provide leadership when it matters most.

Any goal that doesn't reach the championship this season simply doesn't make trading there first round picks worth it. There's plenty of evidence to keep writers pondering the idea of the Lakers making no more moves (via Bleacher Report ).

For starters, there doesn't appear to be a trade out there that will lift L.A. to the heights necessary to justify surrendering what little it has to offer. Los Angeles is short on powder, but what little it has should be kept dry.

Even in the trade scenarios involving Westbrook it may not be enough for the Lakers to move forward. Especially with the injury risks presented by the Lakers stars.

Even if Anthony Davis returns at full strength and James sustains his recent level of excellence, the Lakers are more than "Buddy Hield and Myles Turner" away from being serious title threats. This team needs multiple rotation upgrades, actual wings, plus more shooting and playmaking.

For now, the Lakers are full steam ahead, but it's clearly an uphill battle.