Michigan State football will officially be adding a top 10 quarterback prospect to their roster next fall. Four-star quarterback and Spartans commit Sam Leavitt experienced a nice bump in the updated On3 recruiting rankings that came out on Monday. Leavitt moved up 65 spots to the No. 76 overall prospect and No. 7 quarterback in the 2023 class.
