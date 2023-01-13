Read full article on original website
Brazen Robbery: Mastic Woman Attacks Riverhead Store Clerk, Police Say
A 35-year-old woman was charged after police said she attacked a store clerk on Long Island while committing a robbery. Police received a report about the incident in Riverhead at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Officers responded to the 76 Gas Station,...
Man tased by police as 3 arrested in Long Island robbery
A man was tased by police as he and two other men were arrested over the weekend for allegedly robbing a Long Island store, authorities said.
3 men arrested after robbery at LI store: officials
Three men were arrested over the weekend following a robbery at a Long Island store, authorities said.
Alleged Attempted Murderer Injures Two Cops During Arrest at Lawrence Target
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of an Inwood man for an Assault that occurred on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:33 am in North Lawrence. According to detectives, defendant Raquan Howard, 23, of 355 Bayview Avenue, who is wanted for attempted murder in Nassau County was inside a Target located at 345 Rockaway Turnpike.
Contractor Steals $80K Worth Of Designer Watches From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
A Long Island contractor is facing charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer watches from customers’ homes. Javier Velez-Gomes, age 43, of Massapequa, was arrested Friday, Jan. 13, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Investigators said he was hired to install wallpaper at...
Wanted for Commack Identity Theft
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used another person’s identity to withdraw money in Commack in December. A man allegedly used a debit card at an ATM at...
Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons Sentenced
A 34-year-old woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store last month. Two people allegedly stole approximately $4,000 worth of electronics from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on...
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in December. A man allegedly stole two Dyson vacuums from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at...
Authorities Seeking Four Suspects Who Used Counterfeit Currency at Bridgehampton Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who used fraudulent money at a store in Bridgehampton this month. Four men used forged $10 and $20 bills to make purchases at Walgreens in Bridgehampton...
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors
Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
18-Year-Old Remains Hospitalized As Police Investigate Hit-Run Selden Crash
Authorities released a photo of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 18-year-old man who was riding an electric bicycle on Long Island. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers renewed a call for information on Monday, Jan. 16, as police investigate the crash that happened in Selden at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Armed bar fight in Islip ends with innocent bystander shot in neck: Police
Officials say a fight broke out and the gun discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.
Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing Wallet At Stamford Restaurant, Police Say
Police in Stamford are asking the public for help identifying three people who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a local restaurant.The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mecha Noodle Bar, at 151 Broad St., when the woman reported her wallet was stolen from …
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
Riverhead Man Charged In Flanders Assault
Francisco Hernandez-Urizar, 24, of Riverhead faces a felony assault charge following an incident in Flanders Saturday night. On January 14, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the Southampton Town Police Department Communications... more. In what amounted to a strong and forceful public rebuke, Southampton Village Trustee Roy Stevenson ... 13 Jan 2023...
