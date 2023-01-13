Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSFA
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
Weekend shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
One man is dead, and another is jailed following a weekend shooting in Montgomery. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded at 2:48 p.m. to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue on a report of a person shot. Lewis Woodall, 58, was...
Wetumpka Herald
Little Bit of Texas death under investigation
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Murder in Narrow Lane Road Shooting
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Narrow Lane Road. Police say they have charged 29-year-old Brandon Taylor of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver of Montgomery. Tolliver was shot in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on...
alabamanews.net
Toddler Shot, Killed in Wilcox County
A two-year-old boy has been shot and killed near Camden. Wilcox County Sheriff Larry Colston says the shooting happened on County Road 65 in the Meadowbrook community around 6PM Monday. He says the child’s mother told investigators that she was driving down the road when someone started shooting. Colston says...
Suspect jailed on murder charge in Montgomery man’s death
A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old Montgomery man last week, police said. Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by the Montgomery police SWAT team and jailed at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond, said Capt. Saba Coleman of Montgomery police.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged with Murder
A Montgomery man is charged with murder following a fatal shooting. Montgomery police say 44-year-old John Spooney of Montgomery is charged with killing 58-year-old Lewis Woodall, who was also from Montgomery. Police say Woodall was shot Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Willena Avenue. He was taken to a...
WSFA
Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
wdhn.com
New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
alreporter.com
“It seems like no one wants to help” family members of incarcerated individuals
When Tabitha Tennant was informed that her brother Shaun, an incarcerated man at Staton Correctional Facility, was dying of cancer in a Montgomery hospital, she and her mother had already been refused the chance to see him and told by correctional staff the day before that his condition was not critical.
Fundraiser launched for man whose wife died in tornado
A fundraising effort has been launched for an Autauga County man whose wife was killed when a tornado hit their home in Autuaga County on Jan. 12. Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was one of seven people in Autauga County killed in the tornado. Deb Matthews launched a GoFundMe campaign to...
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
wdhn.com
Scott Byrd sworn in as new Coffee County Sheriff
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s inauguration day in Alabama and for the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Coffee County. Scott Byrd was sworn in on the steps of the coffee county courthouse in Elba. Byrd told hundreds in attendance on Monday...
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
selmasun.com
Selma police work to catch looters stealing from homes, utility trucks in tornado's aftermath
Law enforcement is reporting problems with looting around Selma in the aftermath of the tornado Thursday. Reports have been made of looters taking copper and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves are also taking items from utility workers’ vehicles and pretending to part of cleanup crews, which Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers from Dallas County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies are in town to help curb.
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
WSFA
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has convicted a repeat violent offender of fatally gunning down a mother in front of her kids during a failed robbery attempt. That incident happened on Christmas Eve in 2014. Jhavarske Jackson, 26, of Montgomery, was found guilty of manslaughter in the...
alabamanews.net
FEMA: 900+ People in Autauga, Dallas Counties Have Asked for Tornado Recovery Help
Federal, state and local leaders held a briefing on tornado recovery efforts on Tuesday afternoon in Selma. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency say so far, more than 900 people have applied for federal help in Autauga and Dallas counties. They expect that number to rise. As Alabama News...
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
