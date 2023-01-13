ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Federal American Grill opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert Valley Home Watch earns national recognition

Desert Valley Home Watch, a Cave Creek business which offers services to help homeowners across the Valley keep their houses safe, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Southwest Wildlife: Partnering with Heavenly bear

Heavenly bear came to live permanently at Southwest Wildlife in 2014. Just a youngster, he was found injured and most likely orphaned near Heavenly Ski Resort in California. Several nonprofits went to great lengths to rehabilitate and release him back into the wild. Unfortunately, he returned looking for food near the original rescue site. It was decided he needed a permanent home, and Southwest Wildlife offered him a home for life at our sanctuary.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale Charros college offers scholarships to graduating seniors

Graduating seniors have until Friday, Jan. 27 to apply for three scholarship opportunities offered by the Scottsdale Charros, a nonprofit organization with a rich history of supporting education. Since the organization’s inception in 1961, the Scottsdale Charros has been giving back. The Charro Foundation is a branch of the organization...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Paradise Valley Unified offering kindergarten registration for 2023-24 school year

The Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) is now offering kindergarten registration opportunities for the 2023-24 school year at each of its 29 elementary school locations. Each school is eager to provide families with an immersive experience where they can meet certified and highly-qualified teachers, tour the campus, learn about...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport accommodates customers with temporary facility during terminal construction

Just in time for the busy winter and spring travel season when hundreds of thousands of visitors descend upon the Valley, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) and local general contractor McCarthy Building Companies have constructed a temporary tension fabric structure to accommodate the increasing number of passengers at the growing airport during its terminal expansion project.
PHOENIX, AZ

