citysuntimes.com
Art of the Cowgirl gathering in Queen Creek Jan.18-22 to celebrate female Western culture, lifestyle
Celebrate women of the West at the Fifth Annual Art of the Cowgirl gathering Jan.18-22 in Queen Creek, showcasing the very best of woman-made Western artistry, horsemanship and craftsmanship. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18-22, experience this celebration of Western women and their contributions to Western culture at...
citysuntimes.com
Discover artisan creations, gift items at Sundance Creek Promotions’ winter festival Jan. 20-22
Enjoy Arizona’s winter weather and amazing artists at Art on the Boardwalk, a free, outdoor festival which takes place in the heart of Scottsdale’s Talking Stick entertainment district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22. Art on the Boardwalk will feature talented...
citysuntimes.com
Federal American Grill opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’...
citysuntimes.com
Fun-filled theater productions coming to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February. “Theater at Scottsdale Arts is always something fun and exciting,” said Meribeth Reeves, managing director of Scottsdale Center for the...
citysuntimes.com
Desert Valley Home Watch earns national recognition
Desert Valley Home Watch, a Cave Creek business which offers services to help homeowners across the Valley keep their houses safe, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards...
citysuntimes.com
Southwest Wildlife: Partnering with Heavenly bear
Heavenly bear came to live permanently at Southwest Wildlife in 2014. Just a youngster, he was found injured and most likely orphaned near Heavenly Ski Resort in California. Several nonprofits went to great lengths to rehabilitate and release him back into the wild. Unfortunately, he returned looking for food near the original rescue site. It was decided he needed a permanent home, and Southwest Wildlife offered him a home for life at our sanctuary.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale Charros college offers scholarships to graduating seniors
Graduating seniors have until Friday, Jan. 27 to apply for three scholarship opportunities offered by the Scottsdale Charros, a nonprofit organization with a rich history of supporting education. Since the organization’s inception in 1961, the Scottsdale Charros has been giving back. The Charro Foundation is a branch of the organization...
citysuntimes.com
Paradise Valley Unified offering kindergarten registration for 2023-24 school year
The Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) is now offering kindergarten registration opportunities for the 2023-24 school year at each of its 29 elementary school locations. Each school is eager to provide families with an immersive experience where they can meet certified and highly-qualified teachers, tour the campus, learn about...
citysuntimes.com
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport accommodates customers with temporary facility during terminal construction
Just in time for the busy winter and spring travel season when hundreds of thousands of visitors descend upon the Valley, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) and local general contractor McCarthy Building Companies have constructed a temporary tension fabric structure to accommodate the increasing number of passengers at the growing airport during its terminal expansion project.
