Heavenly bear came to live permanently at Southwest Wildlife in 2014. Just a youngster, he was found injured and most likely orphaned near Heavenly Ski Resort in California. Several nonprofits went to great lengths to rehabilitate and release him back into the wild. Unfortunately, he returned looking for food near the original rescue site. It was decided he needed a permanent home, and Southwest Wildlife offered him a home for life at our sanctuary.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO